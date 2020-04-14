Berkshires Arts Sector Reeling, Disquieting Anniversary for the Met, and More: Morning Links from April 14, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

After the arts helped catalyze the economy in the Berkshire mountains in Western Massachusetts, a report wonders what’s in store for a region where institutions like MASS MoCA—and other art museums like it—stand as “a weighty symbol of economic fragility in the coronavirus era.” [The Boston Globe]

Washington Post art critic Sebastian Smee considers the 150th anniversaries of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Metropolitan Museum in New York. “We will get through this moment,” said Met president Daniel Weiss. “The institution will endure. But it is not a moment to celebrate a birthday party, that’s for sure.” [The Washington Post]

Smee also offers a survey of paintings of parties to get lost in, with classics by Renoir, Manet, and more. [The Washington Post]

Artists

In mind of a chance for enriching home viewing, read about a new documentary about the mystical painter Hilma af Klint. [ARTnews]

“As the dance went on it developed its own kind of coherence”—so goes a description of a piece by the storied choreographer Yvonne Rainer in a review of a newly republished book of hers (the very good Work 1961–73) and a couple recent performances. [The New York Review of Books]

Joanna Moorhead, the biographer and relative of rediscovered Surrealist Leonara Carrington, “talks about learning to adventure creatively from the confines of home.” [The Art Newspaper]

Rachel Wetzler reviewed “Gerhard Richter: Painting After All” at the Met Breuer in New York, noting how the painter’s “ruthless skepticism about the medium is matched by an unstinting commitment to it.” [Art in America]

Misc.

The 82-year-old photographer and artist Peter Beard is still missing after he was last seen two weeks ago around his home in Montauk, New York. [The New York Times]

The Museum of Modern Art is offering free online art courses classed as “comprehensive beginner courses with corresponding readings and exercises that will take anywhere from 12 to 38 hours to complete.” [Robb Report]

Get a glimpse into the spirited work-from-home arrangements for eight of the world’s top fashion designers. [The Guardian]