Berlin Biennale Reveals Artist List for Postponed 2020 Edition

Earlier this year, the Berlin Biennale became one of premier biennials to get postponed because of the ongoing pandemic. With its new dates set for September 5–November 1, the biennial has named the participants in its 11th edition. The event will take place across four venues in the German capital: the KW Institute for Contemporary Art, daadgalerie, the Gropius Bau, and the Biennale’s temporary space ExRotaprint.
Curated by María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado, and Agustín Pérez Rubio, the exhibition will explore “modes of articulating solidarity, vulnerability, and resistance, the contributions rise up to materialize the complicated beauty of life amidst the turbulent times we inhabit,” according to a release. Among the participating artists are Cecilia Vicuña, Käthe Kollwitz, Mariela Scafati, Pacita Abad, Noor Abuarafeh, and Léo Corrêa.
The Berlin Biennale isn’t the only major art event in Europe to move ahead with an edition this fall despite the ongoing pandemic. The Art Newspaper reported on Tuesday that the FIAC art fair in Paris currently plans to stage its 2020 edition in October. And Manifesta, a roving biennial that this year will take place in Marseille, France, is due to open at the end of August.
The list of participants in the 2020 Berlin Biennale follows in full below.
Shuvinai Ashoona
Marwa Arsanios
Noor Abuarafeh
Pacita Abad
Deanna Bowen
Virginia Borges, Gil DuOdé, and Virginia de Medeiros
Aline Baiana
Paula Baeza Pailamilla
Felix Brüggemann
Francisco Copello
Colectivo de Serigrafía Instantánea
Sara Sejin Chang (Sara van der Heide)
Edgar Calel (in collaboration with Fernando Pereira dos Santos)
Cansu Çakar
Flávio de Carvalho
Léo Corrêa
Flávio de Carvalho (in collaboration with Raymond Frajmund)
Zehra Doğan
Cian Dayrit
Kiri Dalena
Die Remise
El Palomar
FCNN – Feminist Collective With No Name (Dina El Kaisy Friemuth/Anita Beikpour) with Neda Sanai
Brenda V. Fajardo
Feminist Health Care Research Group (Inga Zimprich/Julia Bonn)
Andrés Fernández
Pélagie Gbaguidi
Sandra Gamarra Heshiki
Galli
Grupo Experimental de Cine
Eiko Grimberg
Mauricio Gatti
Till Gathmann
Francisco Huichaqueo
Emma Howes and Justin Kennedy in collaboration with Balz Isler
Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe
Käthe Kollwitz
Âlut Kangermio
Delaine Le Bas
La rara troupe
Museu de Imagens do Inconsciente, Rio de Janeiro, BR
Museu de Arte Osório Cesar, Franco da Rocha, BR
Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende (MSSA), CL
Carlos Motta
Óscar Morales Martínez
Pedro Moraleida Bernardes
Małgorzata Mirga-Tas
Dana Michel and Tracy Maurice
Meyer-Grohbrügge
Christine Meisner
Dorine Mokha
Marcelo Moreschi
Mapa Teatro – Laboratorio de Artistas
Virginia de Medeiros
Antonio Pichillá
Andrés Pereira Paz
Florencia Rodriguez Giles
Naomi Rincón Gallardo
Mirja Reuter and Florian Gass
Solvognen (The Sun Chariot) Theater Group
Mariela Scafati
Aykan Safoğlu
Elena Tejada-Herrera
The Black Mamba – Natasha Mendonca & Suman Sridhar
Teatro da Vertigem
Young-jun Tak
Teo
Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro
Azucena Vieites
Sinthujan Varatharajah
Cecilia Vicuña
Bartolina Xixa
Osías Yanov and Sirenes Errantes
Katarina Zdjelar