Berlin Biennale Reveals Artist List for Postponed 2020 Edition

Earlier this year, the Berlin Biennale became one of premier biennials to get postponed because of the ongoing pandemic. With its new dates set for September 5–November 1, the biennial has named the participants in its 11th edition. The event will take place across four venues in the German capital: the KW Institute for Contemporary Art, daadgalerie, the Gropius Bau, and the Biennale’s temporary space ExRotaprint.

Curated by María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado, and Agustín Pérez Rubio, the exhibition will explore “modes of articulating solidarity, vulnerability, and resistance, the contributions rise up to materialize the complicated beauty of life amidst the turbulent times we inhabit,” according to a release. Among the participating artists are Cecilia Vicuña, Käthe Kollwitz, Mariela Scafati, Pacita Abad, Noor Abuarafeh, and Léo Corrêa.

The Berlin Biennale isn’t the only major art event in Europe to move ahead with an edition this fall despite the ongoing pandemic. The Art Newspaper reported on Tuesday that the FIAC art fair in Paris currently plans to stage its 2020 edition in October. And Manifesta, a roving biennial that this year will take place in Marseille, France, is due to open at the end of August.

The list of participants in the 2020 Berlin Biennale follows in full below.

Shuvinai Ashoona

Marwa Arsanios

Noor Abuarafeh

Pacita Abad

Deanna Bowen

Virginia Borges, Gil DuOdé, and Virginia de Medeiros

Aline Baiana

Paula Baeza Pailamilla

Felix Brüggemann

Francisco Copello

Colectivo de Serigrafía Instantánea

Sara Sejin Chang (Sara van der Heide)

Edgar Calel (in collaboration with Fernando Pereira dos Santos)

Cansu Çakar

Flávio de Carvalho

Léo Corrêa

Flávio de Carvalho (in collaboration with Raymond Frajmund)

Zehra Doğan

Cian Dayrit

Kiri Dalena

Die Remise

El Palomar

FCNN – Feminist Collective With No Name (Dina El Kaisy Friemuth/Anita Beikpour) with Neda Sanai

Brenda V. Fajardo

Feminist Health Care Research Group (Inga Zimprich/Julia Bonn)

Andrés Fernández

Pélagie Gbaguidi

Sandra Gamarra Heshiki

Galli

Grupo Experimental de Cine

Eiko Grimberg

Mauricio Gatti

Till Gathmann

Francisco Huichaqueo

Emma Howes and Justin Kennedy in collaboration with Balz Isler

Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe

Käthe Kollwitz

Âlut Kangermio

Delaine Le Bas

La rara troupe

Museu de Imagens do Inconsciente, Rio de Janeiro, BR

Museu de Arte Osório Cesar, Franco da Rocha, BR

Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende (MSSA), CL

Carlos Motta

Óscar Morales Martínez

Pedro Moraleida Bernardes

Małgorzata Mirga-Tas

Dana Michel and Tracy Maurice

Meyer-Grohbrügge

Christine Meisner

Dorine Mokha

Marcelo Moreschi

Mapa Teatro – Laboratorio de Artistas

Virginia de Medeiros

Antonio Pichillá

Andrés Pereira Paz

Florencia Rodriguez Giles

Naomi Rincón Gallardo

Mirja Reuter and Florian Gass

Solvognen (The Sun Chariot) Theater Group

Mariela Scafati

Aykan Safoğlu

Elena Tejada-Herrera

The Black Mamba – Natasha Mendonca & Suman Sridhar

Teatro da Vertigem

Young-jun Tak

Teo

Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro

Azucena Vieites

Sinthujan Varatharajah

Cecilia Vicuña

Bartolina Xixa

Osías Yanov and Sirenes Errantes

Katarina Zdjelar