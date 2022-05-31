Berlin Biennale Reveals Artist List for 2022 Edition About ‘Planetary Emergency’

Less than two weeks before its opening, the Berlin Biennale, one of Europe’s top recurring art exhibitions, has named the artists set to show in this year’s edition, curated by artist Kader Attia. Titled “Still Present!,” it will kick off on June 11.
This year, the Biennale is likely to be seen by even more people than usual at its start, since its opening roughly coincides with the Swiss edition of the fair Art Basel and the beginning of Documenta, a quinquennial in the German city of Kassel.
Attia’s biennial will take as its theme “the legacies of modernity and the resulting state of planetary emergency,” according to a description supplied by the Berlin Biennale. In addition to new works from some of today’s top artists, it will feature historical documents.
Issues related to decolonization, feminism, and restitution will be considered by the participants. According to Attia, among the questions being mulled by these artists is a particularly epic one: “Can the field of emotion be reclaimed through art?”
The list of artists follows below.
Alex Prager
Amal Kenawy
Ammar Bouras
Antonio Recalcati, Enrico Baj, Erró, Gianni Dova, Jean-Jacques Lebel, Roberto Crippa
Ariella Aïsha Azoulay
Asim Abdulaziz
Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme
Binta Diaw
Birender Yadav
Calida Garcia Rawles
Christine Safatly
Clément Cogitore
DAAR – Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti
Dana Levy
Đào Châu Hải
David Chavalarias
Deneth Piumakshi Veda Arachchige
Driss Ouadahi
Dubréus Lhérisson
Elske Rosenfeld
Etinosa Yvonne
Florian Sông Nguyễn
Forensic Architecture
Haig Aivazian
Hasan Özgür Top
Imani Jacqueline Brown
Jean-Jacques Lebel
Jeneen Frei Njootli
Jihan El-Tahri
João Polido
Khandakar Ohida
Lamia Joreige
Lawrence Abu Hamdan
Layth Kareem
Mai Nguyễn-Long
Maithu Bùi
Marta Popivoda/Ana Vujanović
Mathieu Pernot
Mayuri Chari
Mila Turajlić
Mónica de Miranda
Moses März
Myriam El Haïk
Ngô Thành Bắc
Nil Yalter
Noel W Anderson
Olivier Marboeuf
Omer Fast
EROU – Pôle d’Exploration des Ressources Urbaines
Prabhakar Kamble
Praneet Soi
Raed Mutar
Sajjad Abbas
Sammy Baloji
Simone Fattal
Susan Schuppli
Susana Pilar
Sven Johne
Taloi Havini
Tammy Nguyen
Taysir Batniji
Tejswini Narayan Sonawane
Temitayo Ogunbiyi
The School of Mutants (Boris Raux, Hamedine Kane, Lou Mo, Stéphane Verlet Bottéro, Valérie Osouf)
Thùy-Hân Nguyễn-Chí
Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn
Uriel Orlow
Yuyan Wang
Zach Blas
Zuzanna Hertzberg