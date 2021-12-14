Berlin Biennale Names Artistic Team for ‘Decolonial’ 2022 Edition Curated by Kader Attia

Next year’s edition of the Berlin Biennale is coming into focus, with the German exhibition having now detailed the artistic team set to organize its 2022 edition with artist Kader Attia, who was announced as artistic director in March. The team set to help oversee the concept and artworks on view includes Ana Teixeira Pinto, Đỗ Tường Linh, Marie Helene Pereira, Noam Segal, and Rasha Salti.

The Berlin Biennale has not named a theme or a concept for Attia’s biennial, although the biennial teased a “decolonial” focus in its announcement of the artistic team on Tuesday.

At least one of the artistic team’s members has worked with Attia previously: the Berlin-based critic Teixeira Pinto, who is doing a book series with him and Anselm Franke about the legacies of colonialism that will be published next year.

Pereira is based in Dakar, Senegal, and has the most experience working with biennials, having co-organized, with Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, the Dak’Art Biennale de l’Art Africain Contemporain in 2018. She is the director of programs at RAW Material Company and recently won an ICI Curatorial Research Fellowship.

Tường Linh is a Hanoi-based curator and scholar who cofounded the artist-run Six Space, which she has said is intended as a site for collective learning via work by emerging artists.

Segal, who lives in Brooklyn, founded the now-defunct Tel Aviv art space Rothschild 69 and is currently on the team organizing the 2022 edition of the Front International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, which will open in July.

Salti works in Beirut and Berlin, and has organized a number of acclaimed film initiatives, including the 2018 exhibition “Saving Bruce Lee: African and Arab Cinema in the Era of Soviet Cultural Diplomacy,” which she organized with Koyo Kouoh at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin in 2018.