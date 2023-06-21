Berlin Biennale Postpones Next Edition Amid Concerns of ‘Biennial Super Art Year’

View of the installation This undreamt of sail is watered by the white wind of the abyss, 2022, at the 12th Berlin Biennale.

The upcoming edition of the Berlin Biennale, one of Europe’s most prestigious recurring art exhibitions, has been postponed from 2024 to 2025. In a statement, the German Federal Cultural Foundation cited “pandemic-related organizational delays” as a reason for the delay, as well as concerns around a “biennial super art year” in 2024.

The concerns certainly seem warranted: the next Venice Biennale, the oldest and grandest biennial in the world, will open on April 20, 2024 and run until November 24. This edition will be a special one, too, as the main exhibition will be curated by Adriano Pedrosa, the first Latin American to have received the honor.

Other notable art exhibitions include Glasgow International (opening June 2024), and the 15th Gwangju Biennale and 17th Biennale de Lyon, both of which open that September.

“Because other international biennials were also postponed to 2024 due to the pandemic, a competition for resources can be expected, which will ultimately result in the capacities of artists and their availability,” the Foundation said.

The previous edition of the Biennale, curated by French-Algerian artist Kader Attia, opened in June 2022 across various venues in the city. Attia’s biennial was titled “Still Present!”, a resilience stand against a laundry list of anticolonial struggles or “planetary” emergencies, per his curatorial statement. That edition wrapped in September 2022 with more than 140,000 visitors.