Biden Nominates NEA and NEH Chairs, Meadows Museum Director Dies, and More: Morning Links for October 6, 2021

The Headlines

HEADING TO THE SENATE. President Biden nominated Maria Rosario Jackson, who is a professor at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University, to be the next chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. If she receives Senate approval, she will be the first African American and Mexican American to hold the position, Deadline reports. Jackson is currently a member of the National Council on the Arts, and sits on the boards of the Association of Arts Administration Educators, the Alliance for California Traditional Arts, and other groups. The President also selected Shelly Lowe, who is on the National Council on the Humanities, as his nominee to chair the National Endowment for the Humanities. A citizen of the Navajo Nation, she will be the first Native American to hold the post, if confirmed by the Senate.

DALLAS LOSES A MUSEUM LEADER. Mark A. Roglán, the director of Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University for some 15 years, has died of cancer at the age of 50, the Dallas Morning News reports. Roglán came to the museum as interim curator in 2001 from the Prado in Madrid, and became director in 2006. The collection of the museum, which focuses on Spanish art (it’s affectionately known as the “Prado on the Prairie”), doubled in size during his tenure, with acquisitions of pieces by Goya, Miquel Barceló, Bartolomé González y Serrano, and many more. A portrait by the latter was purchased last year by the Meadows’ advisory council in honor of Roglán, who termed it “undoubtedly among the artist’s finest.”

The Digest

Photographer Robert Altman, who shot the 1960s counterculture and served as chief staff photographer of Rolling Stone, capturing countless musicians, has died of cancer at 76. [Associated Press]

The collective-bargaining efforts at U.S. museums keep coming: Now employees at the Baltimore Museum of Art said that they are taking steps to form a union. [Artnet News]

Archaeologists in Jerusalem said that they have uncovered a toilet that dates back more than 2,700 years—an era when only the very wealthy could afford them. “A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date,” one archaeologist said. [Associated Press]

Twenty-six artworks by Muhammad Ali (mentioned last week in “Breakfast”) sold for about $946,000 on the auction block at Bonhams in New York. One boxing drawing titled Sting Like a Bee (1978) went for $425,000, more than ten times its low estimate. [Reuters]

The magazine Canadian Art is shutting down after nearly 40 years, as a result of financial losses that is said stemmed from the pandemic. It had recently “become increasingly embroiled in controversy over how to respond to accusations of systemic racism both within its walls and in the art world beyond,” Kate Taylor writes. [The Globe and Mail]

MoMA PS1 founder Alanna Heiss appears in a story about remote Oak Island, on the southern shore of Long Island in New York, where she and her husband have a summer cottage. “It would be ludicrous to try to be pretentious on Oak Island because you can’t go anywhere once you are here,” she said, explaining, “You can only socialize through friendship.” Interested? They are selling. [The New York Times]

The Kicker

THE SMELL OF SUCCESS. Architect Frank Gehry has designed iconic buildings, inventive furniture, and charming fish-shaped lamps. Now he has created a perfume flacon for the first time, in a collaboration with Louis Vuitton’s perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Vanity Fair reports. Gehry’s sleek bottle sports a cap crowned with an intricate shiny abstract shape. “The crumpled form represents happiness—that’s what I liked about it and what perfume is about,” Gehry said. [Vanity Fair]