Artist List Revealed for Bienal de São Paulo Focused on Art in Dark Times

Although the pandemic does not appear to be winding down in Brazil, the Bienal de São Paulo, Latin America’s most important biennial, is plowing ahead with plans to mount its main exhibition in September. On Thursday, the biennial revealed an artist list for that show, which is being curated by a team led by Jacopo Crivelli Visconti.

The 91 artists included meditate in their work on what art can do during our challenging moment. The show is titled “Faz Escuro mas eu canto” (“Though it’s dark, still I sing”), a reference to a 1965 poem by Thiago de Mello, and was conceived prior to the onset of the pandemic.

“Throughout these months of work, surrounded by collapses of every sort, we have repeatedly asked ourselves what forms of art and ways of being in the world are possible and necessary now,” the curatorial team wrote in a statement. “As we move through dark times, what songs should we be listening to?”

The Bienal de São Paulo was originally expected to open in 2020. Its main show was delayed by the pandemic, though the biennial went through with a plan to expand its offerings, hosting a series of solo presentation in the run-up to its group exhibition. A solo exhibition of Ximena Garrido-Lecca and a performance by Neo Muyanga kicked off the biennial in 2020, and a group exhibition called “Vento” followed.

The artist list for the biennial follows below.

Abel Rodríguez

Adrián Balseca

Alfredo Jaar

Alice Shintani

Amie Siegel

Ana Adamović

Andrea Fraser

Antonio Dias

Arjan Martins

Beatriz Santiago Muñoz

Belkis Ayon

Carmela Gross

Carolina Maria de Jesus

Christoforos Savva

Clara Ianni

Claude Cahun

Daiara Tukano

Daniel de Paula

Darcy Lange

Deana Lawson

E. B. Itso

Edurne Rubio

Eleonora Fabião

Eleonore Koch

Eric Baudelaire

Frida Orupabo

Gala Porras-Kim

Giorgio Griffa

Giorgio Morandi

Guan Xiao

Gustavo Caboco

Hanni Kamaly

Haris Epaminonda

Hélio Oiticica

Hsu Che-Yu

Jacqueline Nova

Jaider Esbell

Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

Joan Jonas

José Antonio Vega Macotela

Jota Mombaça

Jungjin Lee

Juraci Dórea

Kelly Sinnapah Mary

Koki Tanaka

Lasar Segall

Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Lee “Scratch” Perry

León Ferrari

Lothar Baumgarten

Luisa Cunha

Lydia Ourahmane

Lygia Pape

Mariana Caló and Francisco Queimadela

Manthia Diawara

Marinella Senatore

Marissa Lee & David Reuter

Mauro Restiffe

Melvin Moti

Mette Edvardsen

Musa Michelle Mattiuzzi

Nalini Malani

Naomi Rincón Gallardo

Neo Muyanga

Noa Eshkol

Olivia Plender

Oscar Tuazon

Paulo Kapela

Paulo Nazareth

Philipp Fleischmann

Pia Arke

Pierre Verger

Regina Silveira

Roger Bernart

Sebastián Calfuqueo Aliste

Silke Otto-Knapp

Sueli Maxacali

Sung Tieu

Tamara Henderson

Trajal Harrell

Uýra Sodoma

Victor Anicet

Ximena Garrido-Lecca

Yuyachkani

Yuko Mohri

Zina Saro-Wiwa