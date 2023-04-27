Bienal de Saõ Paulo Names Initial 43 Artists for 2023 Edition, Including Igshaan Adams, Julien Creuzet, Torkwase Dyson, and Ellen Gallagher

The Bienal de São Paulo has announced a partial list of artists that will take part in its upcoming 35 edition, slated to open in September. The full artist list, numbering over 100 participants, will be released in June.

The exhibition’s four curators—Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes, and Manuel Borja-Villel—have so far selected 43 participants, including 37 individual artists, four duos, and two collectives. This iteration will likely be its most diverse, with 92 percent of the artists announced so far identifying as Black, Indigenous, and/or non-white and 76 percent coming from the Global South or “locations outside the hegemonic circuit,” according to a press release.

A number of closely watched artists will feature in the exhibition, including Igshaan Adams, Julien Creuzet, Torkwase Dyson, Ellen Gallagher, Duane Linklater, Trinh T. Minh-ha, Dayanita Singh, and Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz.

The exhibition, which carries the title “choreographies of the impossible,” will also include several deceased artists, such as stanley brouwn, Elizabeth Catlett, Wifredo Lam, and Santu Mofokeng.

This edition of the Bienal, the curators said in a statement, “wants to build spaces and times of perception that challenge the rigidity of western time linearity. What we see in this choreographic horizon are the strategies and policies of the movement that these practices have been creating in order to imagine worlds that confront the ideas of freedom, justice and equality as impossible achievements.”

The initial 43-person artist list follows below.

Luiz de Abreu

Igshaan Adams

Deborah Anzinger

Sammy Baloji

Denilson Baniwa

Anna Boghiguian

Marilyn Boror Bor

Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz

Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed

stanley brouwn

Rolando Castellón

Elizabeth Catlett

Elda Cerrato

Manuel Chavajay

Julien Creuzet

Torkwase Dyson

Inaicyra Falcão

Frente 3 de Fevereiro

Ellen Gallagher

Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana

Geraldine Javier

Wifredo Lam

Daniel Lie

Duane Linklater

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Sarah Maldoror

Trinh T. Minh-ha

Santu Mofokeng

Aline Motta

Nontsikelelo Mutiti

Niño de Elche

Bouchra Ouizguen

Rosana Paulino

Ana Pi and Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê

Philip Rizk

Tejal Shah

Dayanita Singh

Mounira Al Solh

Tadáskía

Gabriel Gentil Tukano

Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro

Nadal Walcott

Leilah Weinraub