Bienal de Saõ Paulo Names Initial 43 Artists for 2023 Edition, Including Igshaan Adams, Julien Creuzet, Torkwase Dyson, and Ellen Gallagher

The Bienal de São Paulo has announced a partial list of artists that will take part in its upcoming 35 edition, slated to open in September. The full artist list, numbering over 100 participants, will be released in June.
The exhibition’s four curators—Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes, and Manuel Borja-Villel—have so far selected 43 participants, including 37 individual artists, four duos, and two collectives. This iteration will likely be its most diverse, with 92 percent of the artists announced so far identifying as Black, Indigenous, and/or non-white and 76 percent coming from the Global South or “locations outside the hegemonic circuit,” according to a press release.
A number of closely watched artists will feature in the exhibition, including Igshaan Adams, Julien Creuzet, Torkwase Dyson, Ellen Gallagher, Duane Linklater, Trinh T. Minh-ha, Dayanita Singh, and Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz.
The exhibition, which carries the title “choreographies of the impossible,” will also include several deceased artists, such as stanley brouwn, Elizabeth Catlett, Wifredo Lam, and Santu Mofokeng.
This edition of the Bienal, the curators said in a statement, “wants to build spaces and times of perception that challenge the rigidity of western time linearity. What we see in this choreographic horizon are the strategies and policies of the movement that these practices have been creating in order to imagine worlds that confront the ideas of freedom, justice and equality as impossible achievements.”
The initial 43-person artist list follows below.
Luiz de Abreu
Igshaan Adams
Deborah Anzinger
Sammy Baloji
Denilson Baniwa
Anna Boghiguian
Marilyn Boror Bor
Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz
Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed
stanley brouwn
Rolando Castellón
Elizabeth Catlett
Elda Cerrato
Manuel Chavajay
Julien Creuzet
Torkwase Dyson
Inaicyra Falcão
Frente 3 de Fevereiro
Ellen Gallagher
Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana
Geraldine Javier
Wifredo Lam
Daniel Lie
Duane Linklater
The Living and the Dead Ensemble
Sarah Maldoror
Trinh T. Minh-ha
Santu Mofokeng
Aline Motta
Nontsikelelo Mutiti
Niño de Elche
Bouchra Ouizguen
Rosana Paulino
Ana Pi and Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê
Philip Rizk
Tejal Shah
Dayanita Singh
Mounira Al Solh
Tadáskía
Gabriel Gentil Tukano
Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro
Nadal Walcott
Leilah Weinraub