Biennale de Lyon Names Artists for ‘Fragility’-Focused 2022 Edition

The Biennale de Lyon, one of the most important biennials in France, has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to run from September 14 to December 31. Delayed by a year by the pandemic, the biennial is likely to be a closely watched one this time because its curators, Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, were recently named directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof, a major modern and contemporary art museum in Berlin.
Bardaouil and Fellrath, along with the biennial’s artistic director, Isabelle Bortolotti, have named their edition “Manifesto of Fragility.” The curators said in a description for the show that the exhibition would “represent varied understandings of our current state of global uncertainty.”
In addition to the new works by living artists that one has come to expect from a European art festival of Lyon’s caliber, the biennial teased an ambitious approach that would also see historical pieces from museums in the French city integrated into the show. “The Biennale posits a point of intersection between the two axes to initiate a focused exploration of fragility within the context of the dazzling yet tumultuous 1960s era of Beirut’s so-called Golden Age, featuring 230 artworks by 34 artists and more than 300 archival documents from nearly 40 collections worldwide,” the Biennale de Lyon said in its announcement. “This section of the Biennale acquires added poignance in Lyon, given the city’s historical entanglements with Beirut centred around the 19th century silk trade, and the establishment of the French Mandate in 1920.”
The biennial includes a number of celebrated artists, including Christina Quarles, who is currently having a Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago survey; Salman Toor, who had a Whitney Museum solo show in 2020; and Hannah Levy, who will have an exhibition at the Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive later this year.
Also on deck are contributions from two artists headed to this year’s Whitney Biennial: Buck Ellison and WangShui. Other well-known artists included are Nina Beier, Jose Dávila, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Joanna Piotrowska, Erin M. Riley, and Taryn Simon.
More artists are expected to be added to the artist list later on. The partial artist list for the 2022 Biennale de Lyon follows below.
Mohamad Abdouni
Gabriel Abrantes
Amina Agueznay
Remie Akl
Mohammed Al Faraj
Hashel Al Lamki
Abdullah Al Othman
Julia Anaya Cabanding
Giulia Andreani
Mali Arun
Dana Awartani
Clemens Behr
Nina Beier
Lucile Boiron
Phoebe Boswell
Sarah Brahim
Leyla Cardenas
Julian Charrière
Jean Claracq
Clément Cogitore
Nicolas Dubanes
Jose Dávila
Daniel de Paula
Sarah del Pino
Buck Ellison
Eva Fabregas
Philipp Fleischmann
Léo Fourdrinier
Chafa Ghaddar
Olivier Goethals
Pedro Gómez-Egaña
Marta Górnicka
Nicki Green
Mia Habis & Omar Rajeh
Klára Hosnedlová
Khalil Joreige & Joana Hadjithomas
Nadia Kaabi-Linke
Annika Kahrs
Özgür Kar
Mohammed Kazem
Kennedy + Swan
Michelle & Noel Keserwany
Tarik Kiswanson
Nadine Labaki
Hannah Levy
Randa Maroufi
Lucy McRae
Filwa Nazer
Ailbhe Ní Bhriain
Eva Nielsen
Toyin Ojih Odutola
Hans Op de Beeck
Organon Art Cie
Daniel Otero Torres
Aurélie Pétrel
Joanna Piotrowska
Christina Quarles
Erin M. Riley
Sara Sadik
Cemile Sahin
Ezster Salamon
Ugo Schiavi
Markus Schinwald
Sylvie Selig
Seher Shah
Jeremy Shaw
Muhannad Shono
Taryn Simon
Kim Simonsson
Valeska Soares
Studio Safar
Young-Jun Tak
Philipp Timschl
Salman Toor
Evita Vasiljeva
Puck Verkade
WangShui
Munif Wasif
James Webb
Hannah Weinberger
Raed Yassin
Ruyi Zhang
Yunyao Zhang