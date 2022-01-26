Biennale de Lyon Names Artists for ‘Fragility’-Focused 2022 Edition

The Biennale de Lyon, one of the most important biennials in France, has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to run from September 14 to December 31. Delayed by a year by the pandemic, the biennial is likely to be a closely watched one this time because its curators, Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, were recently named directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof, a major modern and contemporary art museum in Berlin.

Bardaouil and Fellrath, along with the biennial’s artistic director, Isabelle Bortolotti, have named their edition “Manifesto of Fragility.” The curators said in a description for the show that the exhibition would “represent varied understandings of our current state of global uncertainty.”

In addition to the new works by living artists that one has come to expect from a European art festival of Lyon’s caliber, the biennial teased an ambitious approach that would also see historical pieces from museums in the French city integrated into the show. “The Biennale posits a point of intersection between the two axes to initiate a focused exploration of fragility within the context of the dazzling yet tumultuous 1960s era of Beirut’s so-called Golden Age, featuring 230 artworks by 34 artists and more than 300 archival documents from nearly 40 collections worldwide,” the Biennale de Lyon said in its announcement. “This section of the Biennale acquires added poignance in Lyon, given the city’s historical entanglements with Beirut centred around the 19th century silk trade, and the establishment of the French Mandate in 1920.”

The biennial includes a number of celebrated artists, including Christina Quarles, who is currently having a Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago survey; Salman Toor, who had a Whitney Museum solo show in 2020; and Hannah Levy, who will have an exhibition at the Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive later this year.

Also on deck are contributions from two artists headed to this year’s Whitney Biennial: Buck Ellison and WangShui. Other well-known artists included are Nina Beier, Jose Dávila, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Joanna Piotrowska, Erin M. Riley, and Taryn Simon.

More artists are expected to be added to the artist list later on. The partial artist list for the 2022 Biennale de Lyon follows below.

Mohamad Abdouni

Gabriel Abrantes

Amina Agueznay

Remie Akl

Mohammed Al Faraj

Hashel Al Lamki

Abdullah Al Othman

Julia Anaya Cabanding

Giulia Andreani

Mali Arun

Dana Awartani

Clemens Behr

Nina Beier

Lucile Boiron

Phoebe Boswell

Sarah Brahim

Leyla Cardenas

Julian Charrière

Jean Claracq

Clément Cogitore

Nicolas Dubanes

Jose Dávila

Daniel de Paula

Sarah del Pino

Buck Ellison

Eva Fabregas

Philipp Fleischmann

Léo Fourdrinier

Chafa Ghaddar

Olivier Goethals

Pedro Gómez-Egaña

Marta Górnicka

Nicki Green

Mia Habis & Omar Rajeh

Klára Hosnedlová

Khalil Joreige & Joana Hadjithomas

Nadia Kaabi-Linke

Annika Kahrs

Özgür Kar

Mohammed Kazem

Kennedy + Swan

Michelle & Noel Keserwany

Tarik Kiswanson

Nadine Labaki

Hannah Levy

Randa Maroufi

Lucy McRae

Filwa Nazer

Ailbhe Ní Bhriain

Eva Nielsen

Toyin Ojih Odutola

Hans Op de Beeck

Organon Art Cie

Daniel Otero Torres

Aurélie Pétrel

Joanna Piotrowska

Christina Quarles

Erin M. Riley

Sara Sadik

Cemile Sahin

Ezster Salamon

Ugo Schiavi

Markus Schinwald

Sylvie Selig

Seher Shah

Jeremy Shaw

Muhannad Shono

Taryn Simon

Kim Simonsson

Valeska Soares

Studio Safar

Young-Jun Tak

Philipp Timschl

Salman Toor

Evita Vasiljeva

Puck Verkade

WangShui

Munif Wasif

James Webb

Hannah Weinberger

Raed Yassin

Ruyi Zhang

Yunyao Zhang