Black Lives Matter Protest Art Saved, Debunking the Myth of North America, and More: Morning Links from November 27, 2020

Leesa Kelly and Kenda-Zellner Smith of the Save the Boards to Memorialize the Movement in Minneapolis.

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Six months after protests erupted over the killing of George Floyd, a pair of activists have collected at least 593 plywood boards bearing art of different kinds from around Minneapolis and St. Paul that could otherwise have been destroyed or defaced. [ABC News]

Starting in Cleveland, Kelsey Ables reports on African American museums across the country and the unfortunate ways that “today, those museums—like their communities—are uniquely vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus.” [The Washington Post]

In a visually striking “Close Read,” Jason Farago takes a deep look at Benjamin West’s 1770 work The Death of General Wolfe and finds “the myth of North America, in one painting.” [The New York Times]

Plans to move Seward Johnson’s giant sculpture of Marilyn Monroe with skirt aswirl to a site near the Palm Springs Art Museum has met with consternation among those who consider it sexist and sensationalist. [The New York Times]

“Dalí, Degas, Matisse Top Sotheby’s $30.5 M. Day Sale, Museum Sales Bolster Market Low End.” [Art Market Monitor]

Global Spin

Surveying the art market in Hong Kong, Payal Uttam writes, “Despite the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, galleries and auction houses are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.” [Artsy]

PBS News Hour devoted a segment to “how Mexico City became a global center for contemporary art.” [PBS News Hour]

After stints leading the top two museums in Israel, Suzanne Landau is opening a gallery in Tel Aviv. [Haaretz]

In Switzerland, Dolder Hotel owner Urs Schwarzenbach is under indictment for allegedly bringing art worth more than $110 million into the country without paying import taxes. [Tages-Anzeiger]

In Canada, the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has abandoned its appeal in a gender-based discrimination case against the former CEO of the Remai Modern museum, Gregory Burke. [Art Asia Pacific]

Misc.

Melissa O’Shaughnessy’s photographs of city life in New York “show perfect strangers in the urban wild.” [Aperture]

Pavel Car has been appointed new director of the National Museum of Slovenia. [STA]

Under commission from the Museum of Northwest Colorado, Israel Holloway is painting “the largest watercolor in the world.” (It’s 16 x 10 feet.) [9 News]