Bob Dylan Gets Miami Art Survey, Turner Prize Nominee Slams Tate, and More: Morning Links from May 11, 2021

The Headlines

BOB DYLAN FANS, BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR MIAMI. On November 30, the week of Art Basel Miami Beach, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University will unveil “Retrospectrum,” a survey of Dylan’s artwork that premiered at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai in 2019. The Associated Press reports that the show will include more than 120 paintings, drawings, and sculptures by the artist, musician, writer, Nobel Prize winner, and whiskey seller. The exhibition will also feature displays about his musical and literary accomplishments. Until the pandemic hit, Dylan had been on the so-called Never Ending Tour—a series of more than 3,000 shows that he began in 1988. Perhaps the concert halt has provided more time for making art?

ART GENSLER, THE ARCHITECT AND ENTREPRENEUR WHO founded what is now the largest design company in the world, died on Monday in Mill Valley, California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He was 85. Gensler started his namesake firm in 1965 in San Francisco with his wife, Drue Gensler, and an associate, James Follett. It now has 50 locations around the world, Archinect reports. Its work—in urban design, architecture, interiors, and more—has included everything from the Shanghai Tower‘s design to collaborations with other architects on buildings for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (by Renzo Piano) and the New Museum (by SANAA) in New York. Gensler was a board member at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. “Through his work, leadership, and efforts to advance the profession,” the firm said in a statement, “Art touched the lives of thousands of people and communities.”

The Digest

Some scholars are voicing disapproval of Italy’s plan to spend some $18 million to create a floor for the Colosseum in Rome, saying that it will disrupt views of its underground spaces. “The Colosseum is the last thing I would think about spending money on,” one art historian said. [The Art Newspaper]

A 2,000-year-old sculpture of a Greek goddess that was looted from Libya during its 2011 civil war and confiscated by customs officials in the United Kingdom in 2013 has been returned to its home. [The Guardian]

The Black Obsidian Sound System collective, which was just nominated for the Turner Prize, which is organized by Tate, slammed the museum and the award in a statement. “The urgency with which we have been asked to participate, perform and deliver demonstrates the extractive and exploitative practices in prize culture, and more widely across the industry,” it said. [ArtReview]

The Orlando Museum of Art in Florida is planning to open a second branch in the ground floor of a new luxury tower in the city’s downtown. Construction is set to be completed in 2024 on the outpost, which will provide 30,000 square feet of gallery space. [Orlando Sentinel]

Lilli Hollein, who was the cofounder of Vienna Design Week, has been hired as general director and artistic director of the MAK – Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna. (Museum leadership runs in the family! Her brother is Max Hollein, the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.) [Dezeen]

Here are seven key biographies of artists, from Musa Mayer on her father Philip Guston to Marilyn Chase on Ruth Asawa. [ARTnews]

The Kicker

AFTER A 17-YEAR BREAK, BROOD X CICADAS ARE ARRIVING, to the anguish of many humans. They are noisy, and they are unpleasant-looking, some say. “My advice is just look at them in Chinese art,” the Smithsonian curator Jan Stuart told NPR, which wisely found the art angle on the insect invasion. Cicadas have long figured in China’s art and poetry, and they carry powerful symbolic weight, having been associated with the nobility. Stuart notes that “they eat only they purest of pure things, tree sap.” [NPR]

