ARTnews in Brief: David Zwirner Spotlights L.A. Galleries—and More from April 27, 2020

Monday, April 27

David Zwirner to Spotlight Los Angeles Galleries Through Platform Initiative

David Zwirner, one of the world’s biggest galleries, has announced the launch of Platform: Los Angeles, an online viewing room that will feature 13 Los Angeles–based galleries, which will each present works by a single artist from their programs. The galleries participating in the initiative are Commonwealth and Council, François Ghebaly, Night Gallery, Hannah Hoffman, Jenny’s, Kristina Kite, Château Shatto, Nonaka-Hill, O-Town House, Park View / Paul Soto, Parker Gallery, The Pit, and Wilding Cran Gallery. This is the third edition of the Platform series introduced in March, which currently includes Platform: New York and Platform: London, all three of which will be live on David Zwirner’s website starting on May 1.

New Initiative by Hauser & Wirth Showcases Art by Gallery Staff

Through its new platform “Homegrown,” Hauser & Wirth gallery is selling artworks created by staffers and their family members in bi-weekly exhibitions. Proceeds from the sales will go to the artists, with 10 percent of the funds directed to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Works on view, which are collected for the exhibitions through an open call, include paintings, drawings, sculptures, videos, and more.

Magnum Photos Donates $1 M. to Doctors Without Borders

The international photography cooperative Magnum Photos announced via Instagram today that it would give $1 million to the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders to support its Covid-19 response. The funds were raised by way of the recent Magnum Square Print Sale, titled “Turning Points.”