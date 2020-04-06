ARTnews in Brief: Ruth Asawa Stamps Issued, Centre Pompidou Extends President’s Contract—and More from April 6, 2020

Monday, April 6

Postal Service Mints Ruth Asawa Stamps

The United States Postal Service announced that it will create a set of stamps dedicated to the work of the American artist Ruth Asawa, who died in 2013. The page of 20 stamps will feature 10 unique designs showing various examples of Asawa’s famed wire sculptures, ranging from throughout her career. The images range from details of the work to full views of select sculptures to installation views that give a dizzying effect to the pieces. Among the works highlighted are Untitled (S.039, Hanging Five Spiraling Columns of Open Windows), 1959, which has the effect of elongated, twisting and interlocking, leaves of plant, and Untitled (S.055, Hanging Asymmetrical Nine Interlocking Bubbles), ca. 1955, which features nine connected orbs in various colors. The postal service did not immediately provide a date for when the stamps will be available to purchase.

Met to Stream Gerhard Richter Documentary

The Met Breuer‘s Gerhard Richter survey—the New York museum’s final exhibition planned for its contemporary art annex—was among the many major shows closed by the coronavirus shutdown last month. But there is a way in which viewers can commune with Richter’s art from home—in the form of a documentary on the artist. Starting this Saturday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will have the acclaimed feature-length film Gerhard Richter Painting, directed by Corinna Belz and first releaed in theaters in 2012, available to stream on its website for free. The museum plans to continue hosting the documentary in full until July.

Centre Pompidou Extends President’s Contract

As it prepares to expand its operations with satellite spaces planned for Brussels and Massy in France, Paris’s Centre Pompidou has renewed the contract of its president, Serge Lasvignes, according to the Art Newspaper. Lasvignes has headed up the museum since 2015, and in that time, he has helped the museum move beyond the French capital, opening major spaces in Malaga and Shanghai. (Lasvignes had intended to sign a deal for another in Seoul, but the coronavirus prevented that from happening as expected.) His term has now been extended three years.