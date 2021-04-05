ARTnews in Brief: Jenkins Johnson Gallery Now Represents Lisa Corinne Davis—and More from April 5, 2021

Monday, April 5

Jenkins Johnson Gallery Now Represents Lisa Corinne Davis

The painter Lisa Corinne Davis has joined Jenkins Johnson Gallery, which maintains spaces in San Francisco and Brooklyn. Davis is known for her intricate, abstract canvases, some of which are now held by the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, and she will have her first solo exhibition with Jenkins Johnson Gallery in 2022. Her work will also figure in the gallery’s presentation at Frieze New York this year. She received the 2021 Arts and Letters Award in Art from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Gallerist Karen Jenkins-Johnson appeared on ARTnews‘s 2021 Deciders list.

Winfred Rembert Has Died at 75

Winfred Rembert, an artist who told harrowing firsthand accounts of Jim Crow South through exquisitely carved and tooled leather, has died at 75. Rembert was born in Americus, Georgia, in 1945. After surviving a near-lynching and seven years in prison, he and his family migrated north. There he turned his experiences into art, which eventually gained him institutional notice. He had a solo show at the York Square Cinema in New Haven in 1998, followed by exhibition at the Yale University Art Gallery. His works were also featured in exhibitions held in Harlem, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and elsewhere.

L’Inconnue Gallery Relocates to New York

L’Inconnue Gallery has relocated from Montreal to New York’s Chinatown neighborhood. The enterprise will open its inaugural exhibition in its new location on April 29 with a show of work by artists Emily Ludwig Shaffer and Françoise Grossen.