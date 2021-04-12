ARTnews in Brief: Vivian Suter Wins 2021 Prix Meret Oppenheim—and More from April 12, 2021

Monday, April 13

Vivian Suter Wins 2021 Prix Meret Oppenheim

Artist Vivian Suter is among the recipients of the 2021 Swiss Grand Award for Art / Prix Meret Oppenheim, which honors the achievements in the fields of art, architecture and curation in Switzerland and beyond. Each award carries a cash prize of CHF 40,000 ($43,300). Suter, a Swiss-Argentinian painter, is known for her vibrant abstract canvases, which act as studies of the dense nature surrounding her Guatemala studio, as well as her inner self. Her work will be the focus of two solo exhibitions this year: in June at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid and in November at the Kunstmuseum Luzern in Switzerland, where she will have a retrospective. Fellow recipients are George Descombes for architecture and artist and curator Esther Eppstein for critique and exhibition.

Various Small Fires now represents Sean Raspet

Los Angeles–based gallery Various Small Fires now represents Sean Raspet in Los Angeles and Korea. He is also represented by Jessica Silverman (in San Francisco) and Société (in Berlin). Raspet’s work focuses on the potential of synthetic ecology and biology, especially in the context of preserving biodiversity. In recent years, he’s created artworks involving raw environmental materials like liquid chemical formulations, algae, and artificial atmospheres. Various Small Fires will present its first solo exhibition of his artwork in Los Angeles this July.

Turner Contemporary Appoints Five New Trustees to Board

Turner Contemporary in Margate, England, has added five new trustees to its board. They are Stephen Deuchar, former director of Art Fund in the United Kingdom; Lucy Edematie, former editor of the Margate Mercury; Peter Hawkes, senior partner at Furley Page LLP; Yasmin Khan, senior BBC journalist; and Keith Valentine, director of the Royal National Institute of Blind People.