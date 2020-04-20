ARTnews in Brief: Dannielle Bowman Wins 2020 Aperture Portfolio Prize—and More from April 20, 2020

Monday, April 13

Dannielle Bowman Wins 2020 Aperture Portfolio Prize

The 2020 Aperture Portfolio Prize, an annual award given to emerging and overlooked artists, has gone to New York–based photographer Dannielle Bowman, who is being recognized for her ongoing series “What Had Happened,” which focuses on her childhood home in Los Angeles. Bowman will receive a $3,000 cash prize and exhibition in New York, in addition to publication of her work in the Winter 2020 issue of Aperture magazine. Bowman and four runners-up will also be featured in an online gallery on Aperture’s website.

Painter William Bailey Is Dead at 89

William Bailey, who is known for still lifes depicting pottery and figurative paintings of women, has died at age 89. The artist reportedly died of complications related to a longterm illness. The artist’s work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC, the Art Institute of Chicago, and other institutions. Bailey spent nearly 30 years as a faculty member at Yale University, which he joined in 1969. The Yale University Art Gallery opened a retrospective of Bailey’s work in fall 2019.

Advocacy Group Launches Emergency Fund for Persecuted Artists

The European advocacy organization Artists at Risk has launched the Covid-19 Emergency Fund for Persecuted Artists, a resource for artists facing financial and political peril during the coronavirus outbreak. “Undemocratic regimes are using the crisis to repress dissent, and that includes cracking down on artistic freedom,” said Ivor Stodolsky, cofounding director of the organization Perpetuum Mobile which runs Artists at Risk, in a statement. The organization has launched a crowdfunding page to help reach their goal of €100,000, which will be used to cover the living and relocation costs of at-risk artists. The campaign has received support from prominent international artists including British author Neil Gaiman, Syrian photographer and curator Issa Touma, and Maria Alyokhina, of the Russian feminist art collective Pussy Riot.