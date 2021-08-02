Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe to the Magazine

ARTnews in Brief: Stephen Friedman Gallery Now Represents Tau Lewis—and More from August 2, 2021

By

Alex Greenberger, Tessa Solomon

Tau Lewis.
Tau Lewis. Courtesy Stephen Friedman Gallery

Monday, August 2

Stephen Friedman Gallery Now Represents Tau Lewis
Stephen Friedman Gallery in London now represents Canadian artist Tau Lewis. A self-taught artist, Lewis employs carving, assemblage, and hand-sewing to construct intricate sculptural portraits and quilts. Referring to her artistic practice as “an upcycling of a circumstance,” she reconfigures found objects as conduits between real and imagined ancestors. She currently has a solo show on view at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. Later this year, her work will be featured in group exhibitions at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Sadie Coles in London, and Prospect.5 in New Orleans.

Related Articles

Georgina Starr, 'Quarantaine,' 2020.

ARTnews in Brief: Glasgow International Details 2021 Edition--and More from April 30, 2021

London's Serpentine Galleries Nixes Sackler Name During 'Rebranding Process'

Anton Kern Gallery Now Represents Marcus Jahmal
New York’s Anton Kern Gallery has added Marcus Jahmal, a young artist known for his dreamlike figurative paintings, to its roster. The New York–based artist typically paints inspired equally by his own memories and art history, and his works have been known to include anthropomorphic animals, card players, skulls, landscapes, and more. Earlier this year, he was the subject of a solo exhibition at Almine Rech gallery in Paris, which also represents him. Jahmal is due to have his first show at Anton Kern in December.
Serpentine Launches Artist Fellowship Program
To mark the 20th anniversary of the Serpentine Pavilion, London’s Serpentine Galleries has announced a new fellowship for artists working at the intersection of art,  politics and community practice. Ten artists have been selected for the inaugural program, titled “Support Structures for Support Structures.” Each will receive an unrestricted grant of £10,000 to develop creative projects as well as a mentorship. The recipients are Abbas Zahedi, an interdisciplinary artist whose practice blends philosophy, poetics, and social dynamics; Barby Asante, an artist, curator and educator whose practice is concerned with the histories and legacies of slavery and colonialism; Beverley Bennett, an artist and filmmaker whose work revolves around the possibilities of drawing, performance, and sound; Blak Outside, a collective focused on organizing diverse and inclusive events; Ferarts Collective, an artist-led group that elevates underrepresented and socially-engaged creatives based in West London; Jacob V. Joyce, a nonbinary artist with a practice that amplifies historical and emerging queer and decolonial narratives; Nawi Collective, a London-based black women and femmes’ vocal group; Other Cinema, a multidisciplinary film collective; Resolve Collective, a design group that combines architecture, engineering, and art to address social challenges; and Skin Deep, a predominantly Black and POC-led collective supporting creative projects.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad