ARTnews in Brief: Stephen Friedman Gallery Now Represents Tau Lewis—and More from August 2, 2021

Monday, August 2

Stephen Friedman Gallery Now Represents Tau Lewis

Stephen Friedman Gallery in London now represents Canadian artist Tau Lewis. A self-taught artist, Lewis employs carving, assemblage, and hand-sewing to construct intricate sculptural portraits and quilts. Referring to her artistic practice as “an upcycling of a circumstance,” she reconfigures found objects as conduits between real and imagined ancestors. She currently has a solo show on view at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa. Later this year, her work will be featured in group exhibitions at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Sadie Coles in London, and Prospect.5 in New Orleans.

Anton Kern Gallery Now Represents Marcus Jahmal

New York’s Anton Kern Gallery has added Marcus Jahmal, a young artist known for his dreamlike figurative paintings, to its roster. The New York–based artist typically paints inspired equally by his own memories and art history, and his works have been known to include anthropomorphic animals, card players, skulls, landscapes, and more. Earlier this year, he was the subject of a solo exhibition at Almine Rech gallery in Paris, which also represents him. Jahmal is due to have his first show at Anton Kern in December. New York’shas added, a young artist known for his dreamlike figurative paintings, to its roster. The New York–based artist typically paints inspired equally by his own memories and art history, and his works have been known to include anthropomorphic animals, card players, skulls, landscapes, and more. Earlier this year, he was the subject of a solo exhibition at Almine Rech gallery in Paris, which also represents him. Jahmal is due to have his first show at Anton Kern in December.