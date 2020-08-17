ARTnews in Brief: MoMA to Reopen on August 27 with Free Admission—and More from August 17, 2020

Monday, August 17

Museum of Modern Art To Reopen August 27

The Museum of Modern Art in New York will reopen with limited capacity on August 27, and admission will be free to all visitors through September 27. The institution will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays reserved for members only, and entry will require timed-entry tickets. “We have been carefully preparing for the reopening of The Museum of Modern Art for months, to ensure the safe return of our staff and visitors, and we are ready to welcome everyone back to our recently expanded and reimagined museum,” MoMA director Glenn Lowry said in a statement.

Ballroom Marfa Appoints New Curator

Daisy Nam, who has served as assistant director of the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University since 2015, will join the Ballroom Marfa art center in Texas as curator this month. Nam was recently the Marcia Tucker Senior Research Fellow at the New Museum in New York, and she is a co-editor of the forthcoming publication BEST! Letters from Asian Americans. She is organizing commissions to go on view in Ballroom Marfa’s courtyard this fall and working on its upcoming exhibition “Blessings of the Mystery.”

Malin Gallery Announces East Hampton Outpost

New York’s Malin Gallery has announced the opening of Malin Gallery East at Hangman, a new exhibition space in East Hampton, New York. It is the latest gallery to set up shop in the Hamptons this summer, after Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, Skarstedt, and many others. The 3,000-square-foot space, located at 14 Railroad Avenue, will be inaugurated with an exhibition of work by painter, printmaker, and sculptor Oliver Lee Jackson. The show will feature a series of large-scale paintings, many of which will be shown publicly on the East Coast for the first time.