ARTnews in Brief: Turkey’s Kariye Museum to Be Turned Into Mosque—and More from August 24, 2020

Monday, August 24

Garage Museum Announces Artists for Second Triennial

The Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow has revealed the artists participating in its second triennial, which will have its virtual preview on September 8 ahead of its September 11 opening in the Russian capital. Titled “A Beautiful Night for All the People” after a 2017 book by mathematician Roman Mikhailov, the triennial is organized by Garage Museum curator Valentin Diaconov and curator of public programs Anastasia Mityushina. The exhibition will feature work by some 70 artists, including Alexandr Agafonov, Shamil Ahmed, Pavla Markova, and Suzanna Oriordan. The full list of artists can be found here.

Kariye Museum in Turkey to Be Turned into a Mosque

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a decree to reconvert the Kariye Museum in Chora, Istanbul, into a mosque. The Byzantine structure, originally the Church of St Savior in Chora, is referred to as the “Sistine Chapel of Byzantium” for its brilliantly preserved mosaics and frescoes. Last November, Turkey’s government announced the controversial decision to convert the Hagia Sophia, which has similarly functioned as both a religious site and church since its creation in the 14th century, back into a mosque. Both the Hagia Sophia and the Kariye Museum are named on Unesco’s World Heritage list in recognition of their status as “architectural masterpieces” of Byzantine architecture.

Artadia Reveals 2020 San Francisco Awardees

Artadia has named Marcela Pardo Ariza and Lava Thomas as its 2020 awardees in San Francisco. The artists, who were selected from a shortlist that also included Zeina Barakeh, Sofía Córdova, and Chanell Stone, will each receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds. They were selected following a jury process and virtual studio visit with Anthony Huberman, director and chief curator of the CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, and Lucy Mensah, a clinical visiting assistant professor in the school of art and art history at the University of Illinois at Chicago.