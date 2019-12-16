ARTnews in Brief: Autry Museum of the American West Makes Two Curatorial Appointments—and More from December 16, 2019

Monday, December 16, 2019

Autry Museum Hires Two Curators

The Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles has hired Joe D. Horse Capture, who most recently served as director of Native American initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society in Saint Paul, as its new vice president of Native collections and curator of Native American history and culture. It has also tapped Tyree A. Boyd-Pates, who was previously history curator and public program manager at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, to be its associate curator of Western history.

Clark Art Institute Appoints Senior Leadership

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has named Caroline Fowler as director of its research and academic program. Fowler joined the Clark in 2018 as associate director of the program and was named interim director later that year.

Independent Art Fair Names Executive Director

The Independent Art Fair in New York has appointed Ashley R. Harris, previously a marketing director at Sotheby’s, as executive director. In her new post, Harris will help develop relationships with galleries and cultural institutions worldwide when she joins the organization in January.

Van Abbemuseum Names New Curator

The Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, has appointed Yolande Zola Zoli van der Heide as curator. She succeeds Annie Fletcher, who left the Van Abbemuseum earlier this year to direct the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Van der Heide previously served as deputy director at the Utrecht-based nonprofit Casco Art Institute: Working for the Commons, where she oversaw exhibitions and public programming.