ARTnews in Brief: Sanford Biggers Work Acquired in Miami Beach Through Public Vote—and More from December 7, 2020

Monday, December 7
Sanford Biggers Work Acquired Through Public Vote
By way of a public vote, the Art in Public Places Program in Miami Beach has chosen Sanford Biggers’s Somethin’ Close to Nothin’ (2019) to join the collection of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The artwork, which was on view in Art Basel’s OVR: Miami Beach via David Castillo Gallery in Miami, incorporates cut antique quilts and graphite. The work will join a collection that features art by Franz Ackermann, Ellen Harvey, Elmgreen & Dragset, Joep van Lieshout, and Joseph Kosuth.
Ama Josephine B. Johnstone Awarded Keith Haring Fellowship in Art and Activism
The Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and the Human Rights Project have announced that Ama Josephine B. Johnstone has been selected as the seventh recipient of the Keith Haring Fellowship in Art and Activism, an annual award for an artist, activist, or scholar to teach and further a research project at Bard College. Johnstone is a speculative writer, artist, curator and pleasure activist currently pursuing a Ph.D. candidate in Psychosocial Studies at Birkbeck, University of London. In a statement, she described her work as centered on “a queer, decolonial approach to challenging climate colonialism in Sub-Saharan Africa with a particular focus on inherently environmentalist pleasure practices in Ghana and across the Black universe.” She will be in residence at Bard during the spring 2021 semester.
USLAF Announces First Round of Microgrants for Artist Projects
The U.S. Latinx Art Forum, a professional organization comprised of artists, scholars, educators, and graduate students, has announced the recipients of its first round of the Charla Fund, a Ford Foundation–sponsored initiative that provides $400 microgrants to support informal artist-generated conversations. The format is open-ended and includes projects spanning curated Zoom conversations, artist studio visits, oral history initiatives, and recipe exchanges. Among the artist recipients are Lionel Cruet, Magda Fernandez with Dell Marie Hamilton, Carlos Martiel, Las Nietas de Nonó, and Vick Quezada, among others.
