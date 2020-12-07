ARTnews in Brief: Sanford Biggers Work Acquired in Miami Beach Through Public Vote—and More from December 7, 2020

By way of a public vote, thein Miami Beach has chosen’s(2019) to join the collection of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The artwork, which was on view in’s OVR: Miami Beach viain Miami, incorporates cut antique quilts and graphite. The work will join a collection that features art by Franz Ackermann, Ellen Harvey, Elmgreen & Dragset, Joep van Lieshout, and Joseph Kosuth.

Theandhave announced thathas been selected as the seventh recipient of the, an annual award for an artist, activist, or scholar to teach and further a research project at Bard College. Johnstone is a speculative writer, artist, curator and pleasure activist currently pursuing a Ph.D. candidate in Psychosocial Studies at Birkbeck, University of London. In a statement, she described her work as centered on “a queer, decolonial approach to challenging climate colonialism in Sub-Saharan Africa with a particular focus on inherently environmentalist pleasure practices in Ghana and across the Black universe.” She will be in residence at Bard during the spring 2021 semester.