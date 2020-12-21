ARTnews in Brief: New Orleans Museum of Art Adds New Board Members—and More from December 21, 2020

New Orleans Museum of Art Adds New Board Members

The New Orleans Museum of Art in Louisiana has elected new trustees who will join its board in 2021. The new members include Jennifer Heebe, a former member of the Jefferson Parish Council and the Louisiana House of Representatives; Thomas Henley, managing director at Bernhard Capital Partners; Robin Marrouche, director of Susan Swartz Studios and former executive director of Kimball Art Center in Park City, Utah; activist and philanthropist Beverly Mathaney; Anthony Recasner, CEO of the nonprofit Agenda for Children and cofounder of charter school management organization FirstLine Schools; Tod Smith, president and general manager of New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL-TV; and Robert Steeg, co-managing member of the Steeg Law Firm.

U.K. National Collections Receive Artworks by Marc Chagall, Rembrandt, More

Through tax gifting schemes, various artworks will enter U.K. national collections. Among those works are an Édouard Manet portrait of his cousin Jules Dejouy and a Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot landscape received by Wales. Scotland received gouache titled L’Écuyère (The Horse Rider) by Marc Chagall, and Northern Ireland was gifted six etchings by Rembrandt. Paintings by Leonard Rosoman have been allocated to the Pallant House Gallery in Chichester, West Sussex.

David Hockney Names New Managing Director

Artist David Hockney has appointed Edith Devaney, who has served as a curator at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, as his new managing director and curator. Taking up the post next year, Devaney will “help manage the Hockney entities under his direction,” according to a statement. She will also oversee Hockney’s catalogue raisonné project.