ARTnews in Brief: National Gallery Acquires 40 Works from Souls Grown Deep—and More from December 28, 2020

Monday, December 28

National Gallery of Art Acquires 40 Works from Souls Grown Deep

The Souls Grown Deep Foundation, an Atlanta-based organization focused on Black artists of the American South, has given 40 works to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Included in the acquisition are works by 21 artists, including nine pieces by the Gee’s Bend quilters, three sculptures by Lonnie Holley, and seven pieces by Thornton Dial. Also in the group are four sculpted heads by James “Son Ford” Thomas that had been on view in the National Gallery’s 2018 show “Outliers and American Vanguard Art.”

Portland Art Museum Names Asian Art Curator

Jeannie Kenmotsu will be the Portland Art Museum‘s new Asian art curator. Kenmotsu has been at the Oregon institution since 2017 and was most recently the interim head of its Asian art department. At the Portland Art Museum, she has curated exhibitions focused on female Japanese printmakers during the postwar era and Japanese prints featuring actors.