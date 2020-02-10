ARTnews in Brief: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sets Opening Date—and More from February 10, 2020

Monday, February 10

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Sets Opening Date

At last night’s Academy Awards, Tom Hanks announced that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will open its doors on December 14, 2020. The institution, which is dedicated to the history and future of filmmaking, will occupy a Renzo Piano-designed building on the city’s Miracle Mile.

Rothko Chapel to Reopen June 2020

The Rothko Chapel, a non-denominational spiritual site in Houston erected in 1971 by art patrons John and Dominique de Menil, will reopen in June 2020 following a renovation. The space, which draws over 100,000 visitors annually, has been closed since March 2019 to accommodate the first phase of “Opening Spaces,” a $30 million restoration and campus expansion that includes a new lighting system in the chapel’s ceiling apparatus designed to protect the 14 large-scale Rothko paintings from Houston’s intense daylight.

TEFAF Appoints Interim Managing Director

Sofie Scheerlinck has been named the interim managing director of the European Fine Arts Foundation, effective April 1. Scheerlinck has served as managing director of TEFAF New York since March 2018. In her new role, she will divide her time between New York and Amsterdam while developing TEFAF’s global integration strategy.

Städelschule Academy of Fine Art Names New Leadership

Yasmil Raymond has been appointed the next rector of the Städelschule Academy of Fine Art in Frankfurt, Germany, and director of Portikus, an exhibition hall affiliated with the art school. She succeeds Philippe Pirotte, who will step down as director at the end of March. Currently, Raymond serves as an associate curator in the painting and sculpture department at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Prior to joining MoMA, she held curatorial positions at the Dia Art Foundation in New York and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.