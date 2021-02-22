ARTnews in Brief: MFA Boston Acquires 48 Henryk Ross Photographs—and More from February 22, 2021

Monday, February 22

MFA Boston Acquires 48 Henryk Ross Photographs

Collector Howard Greenberg has donated 48 photographs by Henryk Ross to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The images depict life in the Lodz Ghetto in Poland during the Holocaust, and they range from official photographs taken for the ghetto’s department of statistics to unofficial ones captured secretly by Ross. The images were originally given by Ross to a fellow survivor or the Lodz Ghetto, who brought them to New York in 1947.

Phillips Appoints New Senior Vice President and Senior International Design Specialist

The auction house Phillips has appointed Beth Vilinsky as its new senior vice president and senior international design specialist for the Americas team. Vilinsky will be based in New York. A renowned expert in Tiffany glass, she joins Phillips from Christie’s, where she spent two decades collaborating on mid-century modern design sales. Vilinksy also spent five years at Bonhams and six years with her own consultancy group.

Aperture Foundation Names Seven New Board Members

The New York–based Aperture Foundation has made seven new appointments to its board of trustees. The new trustees are: Julie Bédard, head of Skadden’s International Litigation and Arbitration Group for the Americas; Kwame Samori Brathwaite, director of the Kwame Brathwaite Archive; artist Lyle Ashton Harris; photographer Lindsay McCrum; Colette Veasey-Cullors, photographer and founding associate vice president of the Center for Organizing, Representation and Empowerment at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore; Casey Taylor Weyand, managing director at Morgan Stanley in New York City; and Deborah Willis, professor and chair of the department of photography and imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. They will join the organization’s board in April.