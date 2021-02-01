ARTnews in Brief: Lauren Halsey Wins Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize—and More from February 1, 2021

Monday, February 1

Lauren Halsey Wins Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize

The Seattle Art Museum’s Gwendolyn Knight and Jacob Lawrence Prize, an annual award honoring an early-career Black artist, will go to Lauren Halsey, who will now receive $10,000 and a solo show at the institution. Halsey is known for her work focused on the community in South Los Angeles, to which she has paid homage using sculptures and installations. Halsey also runs Summaeverythang, an organization focused on South L.A. residents that provides food and more to the community.

Gwangju Biennale Pushes Back Opening by a Month

The Gwangju Biennale in South Korea has delayed its opening by a month. Initially expected to open on February 26, the exhibition will now begin welcoming the public on April 1. Its end date is still May 9, however, meaning that the biennial will only run for a little over a month. “While the Biennale is postponed due to the pandemic, participating artists and commissioned artworks remain as planned,” the biennial said in a statement.

Kathmandu Triennale Reveals New Dates for 2021 Edition

The Kathmandu Triennale in Nepal, which had been set to take place in December 2020 but was delayed due the pandemic, will hold its fourth edition from October 27 to November 27. Led by artist director Cosmin Costinas and co-curators Sheelasha Rajbhandari and Hit Man Gurung, both of whom are Nepal-based artists, the exhibition is called Kathmandu Triennale 2077 to mark the current year of the Nepali calendar. It is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and the Siddhartha Arts Foundation.

University of Texas at Austin Names New Dean of College of Fine Arts

Ramón Rivera-Servera, who has previously served as chair of the department of performance studies and the department of theatre in the School of Communication at Northwestern University, will join the University of Texas at Austin as dean of the College of Fine Arts on July 1. Rivera-Servera was the first graduate of the Performance as Public Practice Ph.D. program in UT Austin’s department of theatre and dance, and he will be the first Latino dean of the school’s College of Fine Arts.