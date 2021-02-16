ARTnews in Brief: Guggenheim Museum and Union Reach Contract Agreement—and More from February 16, 2021

Tuesday, February 16

Guggenheim Museum and Union Reach Contract Agreement

New York’s Guggenheim Museum and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 30 have reached a three-year contract agreement. The new contract applies to 22 full-time staff and 145 on-call workers, and will see wage increases for unionized employees and new standards for scheduling. “With the Guggenheim, we will continue to improve standards together,” said William Lynn, IUOE Vice President and IUOE Local 30 Business Manager & Financial Secretary. Richard Armstrong, the Guggenheim’s director, said he was looking forward to fostering an “ongoing productive relationship” with the union.

Casey Kaplan Now Represents Caroline Kent

Casey Kaplan gallery in New York has added Chicago-based artist Caroline Kent to its roster. Kent’s practice explores the relationship between language, abstract painting, and textual translation. Painting, sculpture, and performance converge in her large-scale works, which often feature bold geometric line play. Her work has been presented at institutions such as the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago, and the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, among other institutions. Her work will feature in a solo presentation with Casey Kaplan at Frieze New York in May, followed by her first solo exhibition at the gallery slated to take place in September 2021.

KOW Gallery Adds Three Artists and One Collective to Roster

KOW Gallery in Berlin now represents interdisciplinary artists Anna Boghiguian and Anna Ehrenstein, painter Sophie Gogl, and the art league of Congolese plantation workers Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise (CATPC). KOW, which opened in 2009, is known for its socially-minded presentations by international artists.