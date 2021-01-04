ARTnews in Brief: Six Philadelphia Cultural Institutions Announce 2021 Reopening Dates—and More from January 4, 2021

Monday, January 4

Six Philadelphia Cultural Institutions Announce 2021 Reopening Dates

Following temporary closures that have been in effect just before the Thanksgiving holiday, six institutions in Philadelphia have made plans to reopen in 2021. The Franklin Institute will reopen to the public January 6, and the Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Academy of Natural Sciences will reopen January 8. The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts will reopen January 21, while the historic Eastern State Penitentiary will reopen in March.

Amanda Coulson Departs National Art Gallery of the Bahamas

Amanda Coulson, who has served as executive director of the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas for nine years, will leave her post in May to join Nassau’s new TERN Gallery as founding director. The recently opened enterprise will foreground Bahamian and Caribbean art, and its first exhibition, titled “Inherited Values,” will feature work by Kendra Frorup and Anina Major. “We aim to create the support structure for artists to reach beyond the Bahamas, to be represented truly globally,” Coulson said of TERN in a statement.

Luis De Jesus Details Recent Museum Acquisitions

Luis De Jesus gallery in Los Angeles has revealed works by its artists that have recently added to museum collections. The Nasher Museum in Durham, North Carolina, acquired Peter Williams‘s 2020 painting Birdland; the Baltimore Museum of Art acquired photos from two series, “Relationship” and “Before and After,” by Zackary Drucker; Federico Solmi‘s video installation The Great Farce Portable Theater was acquired by the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C.; Edra Soto’s installation Open 24 Hours is now held in the collection of the DePaul Art Museum in Chicago; and five works by Erik Olson have been acquired by the Art Gallery of Alberta in Calgary, Canada. Additionally, the gallery announced that Lia Halloran has been named a 2020–21 City of Los Angeles Individual Artist Fellow. As such, Halloran will be awarded a $10,000 grant to produce a new body of work.