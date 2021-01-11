ARTnews in Brief: Roberts Projects Now Represents Brenna Youngblood—and More from January 11, 2021

Monday, January 11

Roberts Projects Now Represents Brenna Youngblood

Los Angeles’s Roberts Projects gallery now represents Brenna Youngblood, whose work in multiple mediums focuses on the relationship between life and art. Her work, which often takes the form of photo-based canvases and assemblages, pays homage to a host of art-historical sources, from Jasper Johns to Noah Purifoy, and alludes to Black history. Her first exhibition with the gallery will be held in March.

New School Receives $5.5 million Mellon Grant

The New School in New York has received two grants from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation intended to “advance demographic and intellectual diversity and politically engaged art, scholarship and public engagement” at the institution. Totaling $5.5 million, the grants mark the largest Mellon Foundation gift to the New School. A portion of the sum will go to establishing the Mellon Initiative for Inclusive Faculty Excellence, a project that will increase the diversity of staff in the humanities and social sciences departments. Additionally, the Vera List Center for Art and Politics received $500,000 to further projects dedicated to politically engaged art practices, public engagement, and scholarship.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Names New Curator

The NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has appointed Ariella Wolens as its first Bryant-Taylor Curator. Wolens joins the museum from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Museum of Art in Georgia, where she served as assistant curator. While at SCAD, Wolens curated exhibitions devoted to artists including Charlie Billingham, Sanford Biggers, and Christina Forrer. She also oversaw the exhibition “Embers of Freedom: Frederick Douglass and his Legacy,” a presentation of objects from the abolitionist’s family’s archive. Wolens will begin in her new position on January 19.