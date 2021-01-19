ARTnews in Brief: Victoria Miro Now Represents Flora Yukhnovich—and More from January 19, 2021

Monday, January 19

Victoria Miro Now Represents Flora Yukhnovich

Victoria Miro, which maintains spaces in London and Venice, has added London-based painter Flora Yukhnovich to its roster. Yukhnovich is known for her reinterpretations of 18th-century imagery through a contemporary cultural lens. Her work first appeared at Victoria Miro in a group exhibition in 2019, and she later had two solo exhibitions with the gallery. A third Victoria Miro solo exhibition will follow in London in 2022.

Rele Gallery Will Open Los Angeles Space

Rele Gallery in Lagos, Nigeria, will open its first international outpost in Los Angeles on February 1. The inaugural exhibition at the L.A. space is titled “Orita Meta –Crossroads,” and it will feature works by Nigerian artists Marcellina Akpojotor, Tonia Nneji, and Chidinma Nnoli. “Los Angeles has become a central destination for the arts at all levels, especially for emerging voices, and I look forward to bringing a greater cross-cultural appreciation for African art and the many ways in which it is so tied to our present contemporary moment,” Rele Gallery founder Adenrele Sonariwo said in a statement.

Marina Kellen French Endows Met Directorship

Thanks to a donation from the Marina Kellen French Foundation and the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s director position will now bear the name of Marina Kellen French, a trustee at the museum. Max Hollein, the current director of the Met, will be the first to bear the title of Marina Kellen French Director.

The White Review Names New Editors

Rosanna McLaughlin, Izabella Scott, and Skye Arundhati Thomas will be the new editors of the White Review, a London-based publication focused on art and literature. Cofounders Ben Eastham and Jacques Testard praised the trio for their “reimagining of the editorship as a collective enterprise.”