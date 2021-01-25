Skip to main content
ARTnews in Brief: Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center Creates Asian American Art Initiative—and More from January 25, 2021

By

Claire Selvin, Tessa Solomon

Ruth Asawa with Family Masks, 1991.
Ruth Asawa with Family Masks, 1991. © 2020 Estate of Ruth Asawa/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Courtesy of The Estate of Ruth Asawa and David Zwirner/Photograph by Laurence Cuneo

Monday, January 25

Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center Creates Asian American Art Initiative
The Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University in California has established the Asian American Art Initiative (AAAI) as part of an effort to acquire, preserve, exhibit, and study art related to Asian American and Asian diaspora artists. The initiative’s founding co-directors are Aleesa Alexander, assistant curator of American art at the Cantor, and Marci Kwon, assistant professor in Stanford’s department of art and art history. It is anchored by the museum’s acquisition of 233 ceramic masks by Ruth Asawa and 141 pieces from the Michael Donald Brown collection of works by Asian American artists from 1880 to 1996.

Austrian Painter Arik Brauer Has Died at 92
Arik Brauer, an Austrian artist celebrated for his painting, architecture, and music, has died at age 92. In 1946, while studying at Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, Brauer cofounded the influential Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, whose purveyors combined the techniques of Flemish Old Masters with surrealist imagery. A Holocaust survivor, Brauer settled later in Israel, where he undertook architectural projects such as series of murals on a shopping mall in Haifa. His design projects also include what became known as the Brauer House in Vienna.

Marian Goodman Gallery Appoints Director of Books and Multiples
Marian Goodman Gallery, which maintains spaces in New York, London, and Paris, has named Dagny Corcoran as its first-ever director of books and multiples. In this position, Corcoran will collaborate with the editorial teams in New York and Paris to expand the gallery’s presence in publishing, including the sale of historical and rare books. Previously, Corcoran worked as a gallery assistant at the Multiples Gallery in Los Angeles, before founding the Art Catalogues, an independent bookstore specializing in contemporary and out-of-print museum and gallery exhibition catalogues and books on modern art, architecture, and photography.

