ARTnews in Brief: Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center Creates Asian American Art Initiative—and More from January 25, 2021

Monday, January 25

Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center Creates Asian American Art Initiative

The Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University in California has established the Asian American Art Initiative (AAAI) as part of an effort to acquire, preserve, exhibit, and study art related to Asian American and Asian diaspora artists. The initiative’s founding co-directors are Aleesa Alexander, assistant curator of American art at the Cantor, and Marci Kwon, assistant professor in Stanford’s department of art and art history. It is anchored by the museum’s acquisition of 233 ceramic masks by Ruth Asawa and 141 pieces from the Michael Donald Brown collection of works by Asian American artists from 1880 to 1996.

Austrian Painter Arik Brauer Has Died at 92

Arik Brauer, an Austrian artist celebrated for his painting, architecture, and music, has died at age 92. In 1946, while studying at Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, Brauer cofounded the influential Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, whose purveyors combined the techniques of Flemish Old Masters with surrealist imagery. A Holocaust survivor, Brauer settled later in Israel, where he undertook architectural projects such as series of murals on a shopping mall in Haifa. His design projects also include what became known as the Brauer House in Vienna.