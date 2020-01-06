ARTnews in Brief: Foundation for Contemporary Arts Establishes New Painting Prize Named for Helen Frankenthaler—and More from January 6, 2020

Monday, January 6

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Establishes New Painting Prize

The New York–based Foundation for Contemporary Arts has named artist Kerstin Brätsch as the recipient of its inaugural Helen Frankenthaler Award for Painting, which comes with $40,000. The award is underwritten by the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation and administered through the FCA’s Grants to Artists program. Brätsch, whose work has been shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the New Museum, the 2011 Venice Biennale, and other venues, said in a release, “My attitude to art-making at large, and in particular the role of experimentation in my practice, is profoundly indebted to Helen Frankenthaler.” In selecting the first recipient of the award the directors of the FCA—Cecily Brown, Anne Collier, Anthony B. Creamer III, Anne Dias, Jasper Johns, Jennie C. Jones, Julian Lethbridge, Dean Moss, Emily Wei Rales, and James Welling—were joined by panelists Bettina Funcke, an art historian; musician Jenny Lin; Matthew Lyons, curator at the Kitchen in New York; and playwright, director, and New York City Players artistic director Richard Maxwell.

Hirshhorn Details Upcoming ‘Infinity Mirror Room’ Exhibition

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. announced on Monday that its next Yayoi Kusama presentation, titled “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” will open on April 4. Running through September 19, the show will feature three works by the artist held in the museum’s permanent collection, with the 1965 “Infinity Mirror Room” Phalli’s Field among them. “One With Eternity” follows the Hirshhorn’s blockbuster 2017 Kusama retrospective, which drew records crowds throughout its five-city tour.

Smithsonian American Art Museum Names Curator of Craft

The Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., has appointed Mary Savig as its new curator of craft. Savig previously served as the curator of manuscripts at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art, where she oversaw exhibits including “What is Feminist Art?” (2019). She also organized the exhibition “Ephemeral and Eternal: The Archive of Lenore Tawney” (2019) at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.