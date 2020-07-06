ARTnews in Brief: Mary-Dailey Desmarais Named Director of Curatorial Division at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts—and More from July 6, 2020

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Makes Appointment to Newly Created Director of Curatorial Division Post

Mary-Dailey Desmarais has been named director of the curatorial division at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Desmarais joined the institution in 2014 as associate curator, and she has since worked as curator of international modern art and curator of international contemporary art at the museum. Some of her recent curatorial credits include “Paris in the Days of Post-Impressionism: Signac and the Indépendants” (2020) and “Once Upon a Time… The Western: A New Frontier in Art and Film” (2018).

Kamel Mennour Names New Director

Kamel Mennour, which maintains spaces in Paris and London, has appointed Olivier Belot as a director. Belot, who has previously worked for the since-shuttered Yvon Lambert Gallery in Paris and cofounded the now-closed Until Then gallery in Paris, will take on his new position at Kamel Mennour in September.

LA Art Workers Relief Fund Announces First Round of Emergency Grants

The LA Art Workers Relief Fund, an emergency relief fund designed to aid Los Angeles–based art organizations and workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, has awarded $1,000 emergency grants to 60 grantees in June. Since the launch of the project, 160 donors raised a total of $70,978. For the next round of grant-giving in September, the LA Art Workers Relief Fund hopes to raise at least $50,000 to distribute among 60 more grantees. This round of grantees was supported by a range of high-profile figures and spaces within the city’s art scene, including artists Paul Mpagi Sepuya and Andrea Bowers and the gallery Blum & Poe.