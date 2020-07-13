ARTnews in Brief: Jacqueline Terrassa Named Director of Colby College Museum of Art—and More from July 13, 2020

Colby College Museum of Art Names New Director

Jacqueline Terrassa will be the next director of the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine. She will start in her new post in October and succeeds Sharon Corwin, who was recently appointed as the president and CEO of the Terra Foundation. Since 2016, Terrassa has led education initiatives at the Art Institute of Chicago as vice president for Learning and Public Engagement, and she previously worked at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as managing museum educator for gallery and studio programs. In a statement, Terrassa, who is also an artist, said, “During the coming years we will continue to create an expansive, inclusive model for what an art museum can be in collaboration with the many communities the museum seeks to serve, while continuing to also open new ways of understanding American art, art history, and art practice in relation to a continually evolving, diverse, and complex world.”

New York’s Jane Lombard Gallery to Move to Tribeca

After two decades in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, Jane Lombard Gallery will relocate to Tribeca, which has see renewed interest over the past year, thanks to various galleries—including Luhring Augustine, P.P.O.W, James Cohan Gallery, and others—revealing plans to open there. In October, the gallery will open in a two-floor space measuring 3,0000 square feet with a solo show by Dan Perjovschi.

Marc Bauer, Koyo Kouoh Win 2020 Prix Meret Oppenheim

Artist Marc Bauer and curator Koyo Kouoh are among the 2020 winners of the Prix Meret Oppenheim, the top award for the arts in Switzerland. Bauer is known for his black-and-white drawings that focus on collective memory and trauma, and Kouoh is currently executive director and chief curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, South Africa. Their awards come with 40,000 Swiss francs ($42,500) each.