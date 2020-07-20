ARTnews in Brief: Alexander Gray Associates Opens Second Location in Upstate New York—and More from July 20, 2020

Monday, July 20

Alexander Gray Associates Opens Second Hudson Valley Location

New York–based gallery Alexander Gray Associates will open a second exhibition space in Germantown, New York. The new location is walking distance from the gallery’s original Hudson Valley outpost, a 19th-century barn which shows one artwork each month. The second Germantown location will be inaugurated in August with a solo show of new work by Hudson-based artist Jennie C. Jones.

Christie’s Names New Head of Department of Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas

Alexis Maggiar is the new international director of the department of arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas for the auction house Christie’s. He will be based in Paris and will report to Cécile Verdier, president of Christie’s France. The department was recently the subject of controversy when art historian Chika Okeke-Agulu called on Christie’s to halt the sale of a pair of Igbo alusi (“sacred sculptures”) that Okeke-Agulu alleged might have been forcibly taken from Nigeria. (The house proceeded with the sale in June, when they sold for €212,500.) In a statement about Maggiar’s appointment, Verdier said, “I am convinced that he will bring to this department, in addition to his long experience, great knowledge, involvement and commitment to clients, a new business approach and market vision.”

Top Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos Sponsors Richard Long Installation

British sculptor Richard Long will install his 1984 Land art work Athens Slate Line, which consists of dozens of pieces of slate assembled into a line, at the shrine Dionysos Eleuthereus on the south slope of the Acropolis in Athens. The work is sponsored in part by ARTnews Top 200 Collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos and the Greek Ministry of Culture, as part of its “All of Greece, One Culture.” The exhibition, which runs July 21–September 30, is presented by Daskalopoulous’s NEON foundation and is curated by its director, Elina Kountouri.