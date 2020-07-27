ARTnews in Brief: Christina and Emmanuel Di Donna Open New Gallery in Southampton—and More from July 27, 2020

Monday, July 27

Christina and Emmanuel Di Donna Open New Gallery in Southampton

Christina and Emmanuel Di Donna, the founders of Di Donna Galleries in New York, have opened Sélavy, a gallery at 30 Jobs Lane in Southampton, New York, dedicated to art and design. The inaugural exhibition at Sélavy will include sculptures by Jean Arp, paintings by Robert Motherwell and Kenneth Noland, and design items by Max Ernst. “We have always been driven by the concept of living with art, which inspired the salon-like design of the private spaces at my New York gallery, and has proven to be especially vital during this recent period, as our friends and clients have spent more time at home,” said Emmanuel Di Donna in a statement. “While the ideas behind Sélavy have been germinating for many years, we are excited to take this moment to bring the concept to life and are committed to a long-term presence in Southampton’s community.”

National Gallery of Art Appoints Sheila McDaniel as Administrator

Sheila McDaniel, who currently works as deputy director of finance and operations at the Studio Museum in Harlem, will join the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. as administrator on September 14. In her new role, McDaniel will oversee over one-third of the museum’s staff working in administrative support, architecture and capital improvement, facilities, horticulture, personnel, procurement, and security.

Magnum Photographers Print Sale to Benefit NAACP

From July 27 to August 2, Magnum Photographers will hold a sale of 100 archival-quality prints available for $100 each, with half the proceeds going to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The Magnum Square Print Sale, which was organized in collaboration with Vogue and takes up the theme of solidarity, features works by June Canedo de Souza, Bruce Davidson, Raymond Depardon, W. Eugene Smith, Stuart Franklin, Harry Gruyaert, Hassan Hajjaj, Alec Soth, and others.

Silver Art Projects Names 25 Inaugural Artists-in-Residence at World Trade Center

The nonprofit artist residency program Silver Art Projects has revealed the 25 artists in its first cohort at 4 World Trade Center in New York. Participants—who include Rachelle Bussières, Mario Navarro, Agnieszka Pilat, and Tourmaline, among others—will receive studio space on the building’s 28th floor for up to eight months. The full list of artists-in-residence can be found here.