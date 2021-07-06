ARTnews in Brief: Aga Khan Museum Names New Director—and More from Tuesday, July 6

Tuesday, July 6

Aga Khan Museum Names New Director

Ulrike Al-Khamis has been named the director and CEO of the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, which focuses on Islamic art. Al-Khamis has been director of collections at the museum since 2017. Prince Amyn Aga Khan, chairman of the museum’s board, said in a statement, “She is a passionate advocate for the arts and culture of the Muslim world and their potential to bridge cultures—a task that is more urgent than ever.”

Mendes Wood DM Now Represents Cassi Namoda

Cassi Namoda, a painter whose figurations focused on the Mozambican diaspora have found a loyal following over the past few years, has joined Mendes Wood DM gallery, which has spaces in São Paulo, Brussels, and New York. Born in Maputo, Mozambique, and based in Los Angeles and New York, Namoda creates images in which Black sitters populate thinly rendered landscapes and domestic spaces. She will continue to be represented by François Ghebaly gallery (in Los Angeles and New York) and Goodman Gallery (in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and London).

National Gallery of Art Names 2021–22 Academic Fellows

The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., has named the 2021–22 academic fellows at its Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts. Among them are Museum of Art and Design curator emerita Lowery Stokes Sims, art historians Huey Copeland and Richard J. Powell, and critic Aruna D’Souza. A full list of the fellows is available on the museum’s website.

Salon Art + Design Names Exhibitors for 2021 Edition

The Salon Art + Design fair has named the exhibitors that will take part in its 10th edition, scheduled to take place at the Park Avenue Armory in New York from November 11–15. The fair will bring to together more than 50 galleries from 9 countries. They will present a range of vintage, modern, and contemporary design alongside art from the 20th and 21st centuries. This year’s exhibitors include Friedman Benda, Shoshana Wayne Gallery, R & Company, Maison Gerard, and Vallois. In a statement, Salon Art + Design director Jill Bokor said, “We anticipate a new, reinvigorated audience of design collectors and enthusiasts who have become more interested in the aesthetics and function of the home this past year.”