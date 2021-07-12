ARTnews in Brief: Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture—and More from July 12, 2021

Monday, July 12

Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture

The Glenstone Museum in Montgomery County, Maryland, has announced plans to construct a building along its Woodland Trail to house a recent large-scale sculpture by Richard Serra. The 4,000-square-foot concrete structure, designed as a collaboration between the artist and Thomas Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners, is slated to open in spring/summer of 2022. Two of Serra’s sculptures are already on permanently on view at Glenstone: Sylvester (2001) located near the museum’s entrance and a site-specific work, Contour 290 (2004), located near the Woodland Trail.

Société Now Represents Marianna Simnett

Marianna Simnett, an artist known for her videos focused on bodies in flux, has joined Berlin’s Société gallery. Simnett’s work has offered up fictional narratives that consider notions of purity and violation, as well as indefinable sexualities and identities. Her work has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the New Museum in New York, the Kunsthalle Zurich, and the Zabludowicz Collection in London.

Romania’s Art Encounters Biennial Reveals 2021 Artist List

The Art Encounters Biennial in Timișoara, Romania, has revealed the artist list for its 2021 edition, which is due to run from October 1 to November 7. Curated by Extra City Kunsthal artistic director Mihnea Mircan and incoming Kanal–Centre Pompidou artistic director Kasia Redzisz, the biennial, titled “Our Other Us,” will be split in two and focus on shifting identities during the pandemic. Redzisz’s half will be a historical show focused on Eastern and Central European art, and feature works by artists such as Irena Haiduk, Jura Shust, and the Sigma Group. Mircan’s portion will feature works by Hito Steyerl, Laure Prouvost, and Jean-Luc Moulène. A full artist list is available here.