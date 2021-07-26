ARTnews in Brief: JTT Now Represents James Yaya Hough—and More from July 26, 2021

Monday, July 26

JTT Now Represents James Yaya Hough

James Yaya Hough, a Pittsburgh-based artist whose work focuses on the realities of being incarcerated in the U.S., is now represented by New York’s JTT gallery, where he currently has his first solo show. Having been convicted for murder at age 17 in Pennsylvania, Hough was released in 2019 after a judge ruled that it is unconstitutional to imprison youths for life in the state. His frenzied drawings depict forms of desire experienced while in prison, and a series of paintings made during a residency at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office envision the people who make up the criminal justice system. His work appeared in Nicole R. Fleetwood’s 2020 MoMA PS1 show “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” and he is set to show work in connection with the 2022 Carnegie International.

Art Institute of Chicago Hires Grace Deveney as Associate Curator

Grace Deveney has been named an associate curator in the Art Institute of Chicago‘s photography and media department. Currently an associate curator on the Prospect New Orleans triennial (set to open in October), Deveney was formerly an assistant curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and a research assistant at the Art Institute of Chicago. She started in her new position earlier this month.

Norval Foundation and Sovereign Art Foundation Launch Prize for African Artists

The Norval Foundation, a contemporary art museum in Cape Town, and the Sovereign Art Foundation have announced the launch of the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize, an annual award outstanding contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora. The competition will culminate in an exhibition of 30 shortlisted artists at the Norval Foundation that is due to open on January 26. The first prize winner will receive a cash award of 500,000 ZAR ($33,700) and a solo exhibition at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town. An additional cash prize of 25,000 ZAR ($1,700) will be given to the finalist who wins an audience vote.