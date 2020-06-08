ARTnews in Brief: SFMOMA Lays Off 55 Workers—and More from June 8, 2020

Monday, June 8

SFMOMA Announces Second Round of Layoffs

After furloughing around 60 percent of its staff in March, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has announced a second round of staff cuts. Fifty-five employees were laid off from the museum this week, which has cited a projected deficit of $18 million for the fiscal year of 2021 as its reasoning for the layoffs and furloughs. A spokesperson for SFMOMA told Artnet News that the museum is exploring measures to compensate for the deficit, including a limited exhibition schedule and deaccessioning.

Pace Gallery to Open Temporary Space in East Hampton

Pace Gallery will open a temporary exhibition space in East Hampton, New York, for summer 2020. The gallery, located at 68 Park Place, will launch in July and operate through October 12. It will be inaugurated with “After all I’m cosmic dust,” a solo exhibition of new drawings by Yoshitomo Nara. Throughout the summer, the space will host a series of group and solo exhibitions highlighting recent additions to Pace’s artist roster, including Torkwase Dyson’s first show with the gallery. Programming will be accompanied by public artworks installed in nearby areas.

Central London Galleries Plan Reopening

Galleries located in central London will begin reopening their spaces with appointment-only viewing on June 15. Gagosian, Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Pace Gallery, Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, and David Zwirner are among the enterprises that can start welcoming visitors and clients once again.

Tallinn Art Hall Names New Director

Paul Aguraiuja has been elected the new director of Tallinn Art Hall, a contemporary art gallery in Estonia. He will assume the position effective immediately. Previously, Aguraiuja served as the CEO of Theatre NO99 in Estonia.