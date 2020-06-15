ARTnews in Brief: Kenny Scharf Joins Almine Rech—and More from June 15, 2020

Monday, June 15

Kenny Scharf Joins Almine Rech

Almine Rech gallery has added American painter and graffiti artist Kenny Scharf to its roster. Scharf, who describes his fantastical paintings and installations as “pop-surrealism,” first gained notoriety in the 1980s East Village art scene. His work was featured in the 1985 Whitney Biennial and has since been the subject of solo exhibitions at institutions such as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and Queens Museum in New York. He will debut new work this fall in the solo exhibition, “Kenny Scharf: DystopianPainting,” at Almine Rech in New York. Running September 10–October 24, the show will feature 15 paintings and one sculpture by Scharf.

Hamptons Virtual Art Fair Set to Launch This Summer

The new Hamptons Virtual Art Fair, which will showcase postwar and contemporary art, will open with a VIP preview running July 23–26. (The fair will officially launch over Labor Day weekend.) The event was founded by Southampton local and collector Rick Friedman in response to Covid-19’s impact on the art market and his community. “Anyone who travels here during the summer for the arts knows what a loss the shutdown is,” Friedman said in a statement.

Modern Art Gallery Adds Sarah Rapson to Roster

The London-based gallery Modern Art now represents Sarah Rapson, who creates contemplative paintings and collages using a variety of materials. The artist’s understated works frequently incorporate newsprint, and her practice also extends to filmmaking. Rapson has previously shown work at Essex Street gallery in New York, the Seattle Art Museum, Spazio Ostrakan in Milan, and elsewhere.

Artist Wayne Ngan Is Dead at 83

Wayne Ngan, whose practice spanned pottery, painting, sculpture, and other mediums, has died at age 83. Having immigrated to Canada from China in 1951, the artist has lived and worked on Hornby Island in British Columbia since 1967, where he has nurtured his love of gardening. Since the 1960s, Ngan has exhibited works at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, the American Crafts Museum in Massachusetts, Hanart Art Gallery in Taipei, and other venues.