ARTnews in Brief: Kapp Kapp Gallery Now Represents Hannah Beerman and Lily Wong—and More from June 23, 2020

Tuesday, June 23

Kapp Kapp Gallery Now Represents Hannah Beerman and Lily Wong

Kapp Kapp Gallery, which maintains spaces in New York and Philadelphia, now represents the New York–based artists Hannah Beerman and Lily Wong. Beerman’s multifarious assemblage paintings feature found objects, pencil, glue, and other materials. Earlier this year, Beerman organized , which maintains spaces in New York and Philadelphia, now represents the New York–based artistsand. Beerman’s multifarious assemblage paintings feature found objects, pencil, glue, and other materials. Earlier this year, Beerman organized Artists For Humans , a platform through which profits from sales of artworks are directed to nonprofit organizations. Wong explores contradictions and dualities in her figurative paintings and works on paper, which are the subject of a current exhibition with Kapp Kapp in New York.

Joan Mitchell Foundation Adds New Board Member

The New York–based Joan Mitchell Foundation has added financier Marc Chennault to its board, on which he will serve a three-year term. Chennault has been advising the foundation’s finance committee since 2017, and he currently serves as a senior advisor at Cherokee Acquisition LLC.

Monday, June 22

Venus Over Manhattan Now Represents Estate of Roy De Forest

The New York–based gallery Venus Over Manhattan now exclusively represents the estate of Roy De Forest, a prominent painter in the Bay Area’s art scene in the 1950s and 1960s. Influenced by natural phenomena, beaded tapestries created by people of the Yakama Nation, and more, De Forest’s vibrant and playful artworks often feature multifarious figures and animals. The artist, who died in 2007, served as a faculty member at the University of California, Davis, and he exhibited at the Whitney Museum in New York, Dilexi Gallery in San Francisco, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and other institutions throughout his career.

Roy De Forest, Baja Nights, 1982, acrylic on linen. © 2020 Roy De Forest Estate/Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York/Courtesy the Roy De Forest Estate and Venus Over Manhattan, New York

Hackney Council Names Artists for Forthcoming Public Works

The Hackney Council in London has selected artists Thomas J Price and Veronica Ryan to create permanent public artworks to be unveiled in 2021. The new works will be the first in the United Kingdom to celebrate Hackney’s Windrush Generation of immigrants from Caribbean countries. Price will make a large-scale bronze sculpture to be situated outside the Hackney Town Hall, and Ryan will create a series of bronze and marble sculptures of Caribbean fruits and vegetables.

Andrea Bowers Joins Jessica Silverman Gallery

Andrea Bowers, who is best known for her installations, drawings, and paintings focused on political and social issues, is now represented by Jessica Silverman Gallery in San Francisco, where the artist will have a solo exhibition in 2021. Bowers’s work also figures in the gallery’s summer group show, titled “Conversational Spirits.” “I’m always looking to push my education about power, justice, liberty and privilege,” the artist has said of her research and art practice. Bowers is also represented by Andrew Kreps Gallery, Capitain Petzel, Kaufmann Repetto, and Susanne Vielmetter.

Nino Mier Gallery Now Represents Mindy Shapero

Mindy Shapero has joined Nino Mier Gallery in Los Angeles. Shapero creates colorful sculptures and works on paper that have previously been shown at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., the Rubell Family Collection in Miami, and other venues. The artist’s first exhibition with the gallery, titled “Midnight Portal Scars,” will be viewable online and in-person by appointment.