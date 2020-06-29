ARTnews in Brief: New York Institutions Form Latinx/POC Arts Consortium—and More from June 29, 2020

Monday, June 29

NYC Institutions Form Latinx/POC Arts Consortium

Eight New York City–based arts organizations have formed the Latinx/POC Arts Legacy Consortium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The consortium—comprised of the Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance, Bronx Documentary Center, Caribbean Cultural Center and African Diaspora Institute, El Museo del Barrio, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center, Repertorio Español, and Flushing Town Hall—will be dedicated to producing and promoting the work of living artists of color. The first collective initiative is fundraising for cultural organizations impacted by the pandemic. In a statement, Charles Rice-González, the executive director of the Bronx Academy of Arts & Dance, said “We need to mind our Latinx/POC arts legacy organizations for what they bring to communities of color now also disproportionately hit by COVID-19, and also make sure these organizations stay strong past the emergency point.”

Gerhard Dammann, Collector of Outsider Art, Has Died

Gerhard Dammann, a psychiatrist and collector, has died at age 56. Dammann served as medical director of the psychiatric clinic in Münsterlingen, Switzerland, and hospital director of psychiatric services at Thurgau. With his wife, Karin, he collected outsider art and gave a presentation titled “Unusual Brains” at the 2019 New York edition of the Outsider Art Fair, which confirmed the news in a release.

Newark Arts Names Awardees of Mini-Grant Program

The New Jersey–based organization Newark Arts has revealed the awardees of its annual mini-grant program. A total of $45,000 will be distributed among 15 local arts groups, including the Youth Impact Arts Initiative, Little Newark Print Shop, and Dance Education at Quitman Street Community School.