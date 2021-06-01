ARTnews in Brief: Asia Pacific Triennial Announces First Batch of Participants—and More from June 1, 2021

Tuesday, June 1

Asia Pacific Triennial Announces First Batch of Participants

The Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art has revealed the first group of artist and projects to feature in its 10th iteration, slated to run from December 4 through April 25, 2022 at the Queensland Art Gallery I Gallery of Modern Art in Australia. This edition will feature 69 projects with new and recent work by more than 100 emerging and established artists, collectives, and filmmakers from more than 30 countries. Among the highlights are a large-scale installation by Hawaiian artist Kaili Chun; paintings by Australian painter Gordon Hookey; a series of ceramic sculptures by Japanese artist Kimiyo Mishima; and a site-specific installation by Tongan collective Seleka International Art Society Initiative. The artist list also includes Chia-Wei Hsu, Than Sok, Shannon Novak, Grace Lillian Lee, and others.

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Announces Opening Date

The new Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam, which will house some 151,000 works from the collection of the Dutch city’s Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, will open to the public on November 6. The institution aims to put the museum’s entire collection on view within Rotterdam’s Museumpark.

MOCA Toronto Appoints Head of Public Programs and Learning

Charity Chan has been appointed as head of public programs and learning at the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto. In this new position, Chan will oversee MOCA’s educational programming public performances, lectures, workshops, and screenings. Since 2015, Chan has held positions at Art of Time Ensemble, the Aga Khan Museum, Luminato Festival Toronto, Interactive Ontario, and the Ontario Science Centre.