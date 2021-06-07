ARTnews in Brief: Five Nepalese Sculptures Withdrawn from Bonhams Auction—and More from June 7, 2021

Monday, June 7

Five Nepalese Sculptures Withdrawn from Bonhams Auction

According to a report by the Art Newspaper, a consignor has pulled five gilded bronze Nepalese sculptures from an online auction of Himalayan and Buddhist art at Bonhams that runs through June 10. The works, which depict Hindu gods and date to the 18th century, were reportedly stolen from the Taleju Bhawani Temple in the Kathmandu Valley. The estimates for the works ranged from €3,000 to €5,000 (about $3,700 to $6,100). The sculptures were looted along with seven other works from the temple gate, where they had been part of a frieze 40 years ago.

Tel Aviv Museum Receives $15 M. Gift

In honor of the institution’s 90th anniversary, the Tel Aviv Museum of Art has received $15 million from the Paulson Family Foundation in support of a renovation of its main building. The gift will fund the installation of environmentally efficient systems within the 270,000-square-foot space, as well as expand programming. It will also fund an endowment for the museum.

Hannah Hoffman Gallery Now Represents Puppies Puppies

Puppies Puppies, an elusive artist known for pondering issues related to the LGBTQ2S+ community and pop culture in her installations and performances, has joined the roster of Los Angeles’s Hannah Hoffman gallery. Past works have dealt with mortality, trans identity, and forms of power. In one of her most well-known works, shown at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, the artist, who also goes by the name Jade Kuriko Olivo, had men dress up as the Statue of Liberty and pose for extended periods. Her first show at Hannah Hoffman will take place in 2022.

Joy Bivins Named Director of Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Curator Joy Bivins has been named director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem, the New York Times reports. In 2020, Bivins joined the Schomburg, a part of New York Public Library network and an archive repository for materials related the history and culture of the African diaspora, as an associate director of collections and research services. She will begin her tenure on June 21, becoming the first woman to lead the center since 1980. Before that, Bivins had served as the chief curator of the International African American Museum in Charleston and the director of curatorial affairs at the Chicago History Museum.