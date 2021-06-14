ARTnews in Brief: Orange County Museum of Art Will Relaunch California Biennial—and More from June 14, 2021

Monday, June 14

Orange County Museum of Art Will Relaunch California Biennial in 2022

The Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa, California, will bring back its acclaimed California Biennial, which staged its first edition in 1984. The 2022 California Biennial will be the inaugural exhibition at OCMA’s new 53,000-square-foot at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts when it opens in October of that year. The forthcoming biennial will be curated by independent curators Elizabeth Armstrong and Essence Harden, and Gilbert Vicario, curator of modern and contemporary art at the Phoenix Art Museum. In a statement, OCMA director Heidi Zuckerman said, “California has long been a wellspring of innovation and creativity and CB22 once again gives us an opportunity to explore the richness of the state’s expansive and diverse creative communities.”

High Museum of Art Appoints Curator of Photography

The High Museum of Art in Atlanta has appointed Gregory Harris as its curator of photography. Harris, who joined the museum in 2016, has served as the associate curator of photography since 2018. He will assume his new role on August 2. Throughout his tenure at the High Museum, Harris has overseen the acquisition of works Dawoud Bey, Evelyn Hofer and Mickalene Thomas, among other artists. He has also curated more than a dozen exhibitions including “William Christenberry: Time & Texture” (2018) and “Amy Elkins: Black is the Day, Black is the Night” (2017).

Nara Roesler Now Represents Heinz Mack in the Americas

Nara Roesler, which has gallery locations in São Paulo, Rio de Janiero, and New York, will now represent German artist Heinz Mack in the Americas. Nara Roesler will represent the artist alongside his other gallery Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art (in Düsseldorf), Galeria Parra & Romero (Madrid and Ibiza), Cortesi Gallery (Milan, Lugano, and London), Galerie Geiger (Konstanz) and Ben Brown Fine Arts (London and Hong Kong). A cofounder of the Zero group, Mack is best known for his large-scale installations that look at the interplay between light, movement, and space. In a statement, the gallery’s founder Nara Roesler said, “Heinz Mack is a visionary in understanding the essence of light, having created unique and disruptive intertwinings between natural and constructed elements.”

Company Gallery Now Represents Women’s History Museum

Women’s History Museum, an artist group formed by Mattie Barringer and Amanda McGowan in 2015, is now represented by New York’s Company Gallery. Their art combines techniques culled from sculpture, fashion, film, painting, photography, and performance in search of finding ways of creating new histories. Women’s History Museum, which often works collaboratively with other artists, relies on fashion “as a medium that has the potential to exist beyond regurgitative spectacle and the ability to change the fabric of reality,” Company said in a release.

Various Small Fires Now Represents Ashley Bickerton

Various Small Fires, which maintains spaces in Los Angeles and Seoul, has added Ashley Bickerton to its roster. The Bali-based artist is best known for his multimedia paintings and sculptural work which share a critique of consumerism, the commercialization of art, and the destruction of the natural environment. Over the past 25 years his work has been exhibited at the Whitney Museum in New York, Tate Modern in London, Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, and Vancouver Art Gallery, among other venues.