ARTnews in Brief: L.A.’s Regen Projects Hires Former MOCA Curator as Director—and More from June 21, 2021

Monday, June 21

L.A.’s Regen Projects Hires Former MOCA Curator as Director

The Los Angeles–based gallery Regen Projects has hired two directors: Bryan Barcena and Stephanie Dudzinski. Barcena was most recently an assistant curator and manager of publications at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, where he organized exhibitions of Gala Porras-Kim and Mona Hatoum, as well as an acclaimed Anna Maria Maiolino retrospective that opened as part of the Getty-funded Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA in 2017. Dudzinski has previously worked at some of the world’s leading galleries, including Gagosian, Sadie Coles HQ, and Cherry and Martin.

Paris’s Mor Charpentier to Open in Bogotá

The Paris-based gallery Mor Charpentier will open a new space in Bogotá, Colombia, in the city’s Teusaquillo neighborhood. Founded in 2010 by dealers Alex Mor and Philippe Charpentier, the gallery is among France’s most respected art spaces and represents 28 artists, including Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Paz Errázuriz, Teresa Margolles, Carlos Motta, Uriel Orlow, and Liliana Porter. In a statement posted to Facebook, the gallery said, “The city of Bogotá has always held a special place for us, from its bustling contemporary art scene to its fascinating history, it has often felt like a second home for Mor Charpentier.”

Untitled, Art Details 2021 Edition in Miami Beach

The 2021 Miami Beach edition of the Untitled, Art fair will take place December 1 through 5. For this year’s fair—the 10th one held by Untitled in Miami Beach—Omar López-Chahoud will serve as artistic director. He will work in collaboration with Natasha Becker, curator of African art at the de Young Museum in San Francisco; Miguel A. López, former co-director and chief curator of TEOR/éTica in San José, Costa Rica; Estrellita Brodsky, collector and philanthropist; and Jose Falconi, lecturer of Latin American art and architecture at the University of Connecticut. The list of participating galleries and related programming will be released in the coming months.