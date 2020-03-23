ARTnews in Brief: Yale M.F.A Students Demand Partial Tuition Refund—and More from March 23, 2020 

Monday, March 23

M.F.A. Students at Yale School of Art Demand Partial Tuition Refund

With classes at the Yale School of Art in New Haven, Connecticut, having been moved online in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, M.F.A. students at the school have requested a partial refund of their tuition. In a letter to Yale president Peter Salovey and dean Marta Kuzma, the students wrote that the public health crisis has “tangible and unfathomable implications for our physical and mental health, financial security, professional careers, housing, and immigration status.” According to a report by Artforum, Yale closed its studios and art facilities on Monday, joining institutions across the United States in discontinuing gatherings and classes on their campuses.

KW Institute for Contemporary Art Announces Curatorial Appointments

The KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin has made four curatorial appointments. Kathrin Bentele and Léon Kruijswijk, who joined the KW as an assistant curator and curatorial fellow, respectively, have been named assistant curators. Clémentine Deliss, a previous director of the Weltkulturen Museum in Frankfurt, has been named associate curator. Nadim Samman, who previously served as a curator at Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary in Vienna, has been appointed to the newly created position of curator for the digital sphere.

Artist David Datuna Launches Nonprofit Funding Coronavirus Research

After famously eating Maurizio Cattelan’s banana sculpture at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair last December, artist David Datuna has revealed his next project. The New York–based artist will launch a new nonprofit called Art4Changes, through which the sales of artworks by various artists, including his own, will help fund coronavirus-related research. Once an artwork is bought, the buyer has a choice of which organization receives the funds—the World Health Organization, the International Red Cross, or the CDC Foundation.