ARTnews in Brief: Perrotin Adds Alain Jacquet to Roster—and More from March 1, 2021

Monday, March 1

Perrotin Adds Alain Jacquet to Roster

Alain Jacquet, a French artist involved with the Nouveau Réalisme and the Nouvelle Figuration movements of the 1960s and ’70s, has joined the roster of Perrotin gallery, which has spaces in Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai. Most famous for his painting based on Déjeuner sur l’Herbe (1964), in which he has superimposed Ben-Day dots over the figures in Manet’s famed 1862 painting of the same name, Jacquet often created figurative scenes in which his images are hidden beneath spirals, dots, stripes, and more. “Alain Jacquet, whom I had the pleasure of knowing, is a significant artist within the trajectory of twentieth-century art,” said Emmanuel Perrotin, founder of Perrotin, in a statement.

Latin American Masters Closes Gallery, Transitions to Private Dealership

Latin American Masters has closed its longtime gallery space at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica, California. In an email announcing the closure, the gallery, which has been operating for 33 years, said that it would transition “to a private, by appointment only gallery” and continue to maintain its virtual gallery platform. Over the years, Latin American Masters has mounted exhibitions of the work of Rufino Tamayo, Francisco Toledo, and others.

NADA Adds New Gallery and Board Members

The New Art Dealers Alliance has appointed three new members to its board and added 24 gallery members. Its new board members are Danny Baez, cofounder and director of MECA International Art Fair in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, founder of the roving gallery We Buy Gold and a director at Jack Shainman Gallery in New York; and artist and gallerist Aron Gent. Among the latest galleries to join NADA are 062 (Chicago), Patel Brown Gallery (Toronto), Dinner Gallery (New York), Nicoletti Contemporary (London), and Tatjana Pieters (Ghent).