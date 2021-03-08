ARTnews in Brief: David Kordansky Gallery Now Represents Lucy Bull—and More from March 8, 2021

Monday, March 8

David Kordansky Gallery Now Represents Lucy Bull

David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles has added painter Lucy Bull to its roster. The artist, who has previously exhibited work at Human Resources in Los Angeles, Almine Rech in New York, and other venues, is known for her experimental abstractions. Bull will show new works with the gallery in a show running from March 20 to May 1.

Duggie Fields Has Died at 76

Duggie Fields, the British painter who emerged in the early 1970s with a graphic style and an idiosyncratic fashion sense, has died at 76. The Modern Institute in Glasgow, which announced his death, said that the artist had been battling a long illness. Fields grew up in the English countryside, and first gained attention at 14, when he figured in an exhibition at the Bladon Gallery, Hurstbourne Tarrant. Throughout his career, his work progressed through minimal, conceptual, and constructivist periods, eventually settling in a bold, post-Pop figuration that featured a mix of popular culture and art history. He was a commercially successful artist: in 1983 Fields was invited to Tokyo by the Shiseido Corporation, where his work was featured in a gallery show and an influential campaign. He was also commissioned to create posters for Transport for London in 2002.

Fourteen30 Contemporary Adds Two Artists to Roster

Fourteen30 Contemporary in Portland, Oregon, now represents sidony o’neal and Leena Similu. o’neal has previously exhibited at SculptureCenter in New York and Fourteen30 Contemporary, and the artist will have a solo show at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in 2022. Similu will have a solo exhibition with Fourteen30 Contemporary in summer 2021.

Alina Kohlem-Cori Joins Skarstedt as a Sales Director

Skarstedt Gallery, which maintains spaces in London, New York, and East Hampton, has appointed Alina Kohlem-Cori as a sales director. Most recently, Kohlem-Cori served as director at Lévy Gorvy in London for four years. She has also held positions at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York and Pace Gallery in London, where she worked with estates and artists while managing sales in Europe and America.